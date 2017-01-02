Monday January 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Jesus Christ is Lord.
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Amen! Let freedom Reign from those who use racist rhetoric to undermine our American Constitutional rights! God bless you all!
Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel, and with burning soul pray and beseech Thee to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope and charity, true contrition for my sins, and a firm purpose of amendment; the while I contemplate with great love and tender pity Thy five most precious wounds, pondering over them within me, whilst I call to mind what the Prophet David put in Thy mouth concerning Thee, O good Jesus: “They have pierced My hands and My feet; they have numbered all My bones.”
Some more lute music. This time by Bach. This is glorious. Nobody does counterpoint better than good ole’ J. S. Bach.
In case you’re interested, there are some additional performances by this duo that follow on YouTube. Enjoy.
Garrison, thank you. That was beautiful. I am going to check them out.
John Wilson Carmichael – Shipping in a Flat Calm off the Dutch Coast (1867)
Who would have suspected that neither would care for the idea too much?
Verse of the Day
✟
“For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”
2 Corinthians 5:21 (KJV)
This man is satan!
=====
For George Soros, Ireland abortion fight may be first step against Catholic countries
Dublin, Ireland, Jan 2, 2017 / 05:08 am (CNA).- Wealthy abortion backers could use Ireland as a model to change pro-life laws in other Catholic countries, an apparent leaked three-year plan for George Soros’ Open Society Foundations suggests.
http://www.catholicworldreport.com/NewsBriefs/Default.aspx?rssGuid=for-george-soros-ireland-abortion-fight-may-be-first-step-against-catholic-countries-97748/
Thanks Dora. There is a real effort on to repeal article 8 of Bunreacht na hÉireann (The Irish Constitution) which guarantees the right of the unborn child and which was approved in a referendum some years ago. I should have known that Soros was playing a part. There have been rumours of foreign money rolling in, same as the gay “marriage” referendum.
Mornin’ infidels!
Mornin’ WeeWeed!
Mornin’ No-Man!
Mornin’ Infidel Chief!
Trump is making mincemeat of the media all right.
He’s going over, around, and through them as though they didn’t exist.
Trump’s social media following total passed 40 Million before the end of 2016.
This morning’s total (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) followers – 40,460,825 – 11am – 1/2/17
That’s more juice than any single network viewers or newspaper subscription/circulation, isn’t it?
Trump has a very powerful click & send finger! Heh!
Mornin’ Infidel Georgia!
Seventy years young and Trump rules all Social Media! The man is a genius!!!
Taken from: Rocks & Waves Song Circle
This album is a mystery. A Swedish artist named Isaak Sundström brought it back from Mexico in 2014 after having recorded it with a local choir and an Haitian solist. They recorded together five of Isaak compositions. We don’t know the name and number of the persons singing in the choir. We don’t know how Isaak met those singers. We don’t know how long he stayed there. The only thing we’re sure of is that this album has a unique approach and sounds like nothing else. We could try to describe it as a DIY gospel choir delivering a conscious message of love and unity. We could tell that the world needs to listen to this album. For its infinite strength and universal power.
I have posted on the subject of profiling before, but this one gets me:
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/02/cologne-police-attacked-racial-profiling-new-years-eve-security-operation/
It was successful! They knew the suspects! Back in the days, 1970s, I was regularly pulled out of the line for questioning and searching when travelling between Ireland and England. I was a young, bearded Irishman and people of my description were setting off bombs in England. I expected the questioning etc. and didn’t resent it. It seemed like common sense to me that I was a suspicious character and that the authorities were giving me extra checks. I knew I was doing nothing wrong and had nothing to hide. The worst I could say about it is that it took time, but often produced humour, like the time they found I had a bag full of packets of tea and boxes of biscuits. The security fellows asked me if I was going to open a cafe. I explained that my aunts and me believed that Irish tea and biscuits were far superior to the British variety. I think that calling it “racial profiling” is the problem. It is not racial profiling, it is “suspect profiling”. NB Islam is a religion not a race, so pulling out Muslim suspects is not racial profiling.
