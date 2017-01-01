Sunday Talks – Sean Spicer Interview With Jonathan Karl…

Jonathan Karl fills in for George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week and has a lengthy interview with incoming Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer:

13 Responses to Sunday Talks – Sean Spicer Interview With Jonathan Karl…

  2. angryduc says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    They want an out of hand acceptance that Russians did some sort of hacking to justify the draconian media first amendment infringements that they just pushed through into law. There is no evidence Russians did any hacking.

    • paper doll says:
      January 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      Just like they wanted President Trump to say he would accept any outcome to the election ( but didn’t ask Hillary)….they keep wanting to slip a leash over his neck and he keeps disappointing them lol….one cannot agree to their BS. How can they expect him to agree to this clumsy undermining of his landslide? It’s laughable

  3. The Boss says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Media whores are so predictable.

  4. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Could only take 5 min of this negative SOB (ABC interviewer). Avoid these Sunday programs. Spicer was doing fine.

  5. markstoval says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    “There is no evidence Russians did any hacking.”

    It is even worse than that. There could be no evidence that Russia did any hacking. The people who hacked the emails and delivered them to Wikileaks could have been anyone in the world and they could have made it look like they were in Russia (or Florida) and they could have made it look like the had my IP or the IP of Elton John. Spoofing they call it I hear.

    The same story goes with the “hacking of the election”, whatever that is. There is no proof, only a desire to go to the brink of war with a nuclear superpower that has the strongest army in Europe. At least I hope the fools only wanted to go to the brink and not actually destroy the human race in a nuclear holocaust.

  6. Craig W. Gordon says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Double standard main stream media. Remember hilLIARy wanted the ‘reset’ (red button Russian translation was ‘recharge!’) and she failed! Now the MSM is opposed to any Trump diplomacy. Hypocrites!

    MSM is worried about being by-passed by Trumps direct Twitter comms with the American people.

    Spicer did a great job in this interview.

  7. siemprefieltranslation says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Mr. Spicer, take your vitamins and get plenty of sleep at night so you’ll have the energy to wipe that smug smile of the face of every one of those SOBs.

  8. Preppin247 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    As for Mr. Spicer…I like the guy..watched a few minutes of him this morning on fox. He was control the conversation and let the newsbot know that the administration would be setting the narrative

  9. Dave says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Yet Mr. Trump picked another winner. Spicer is GOOD!!! I’m so NOT tired of winning😉

  10. All American Snowflake says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    The smug smile and condescending attitude of what ‘s his name his is sickening.

  11. teaforall says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Spicer took MSM to the woodshed. Very articulate I am impressed

  12. jonvil says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I want to thank all the commenters here for their feed back, I lack the patience to listen to MSM talking head with oral diarrhea.

