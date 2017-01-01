…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, …and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO! …we will win, and we will keep on winning”..
~ Donald Trump
Major Award
It is our high honor to be recognized for – and on behalf of all Treepers – to accept, this prestigious distinction; while also recognizing our simple band of misfit voices are listed amid names of far greater worth and distinction.
With humble appreciation, profound humility and the deepest warmest respect, and on behalf of the 105,138,593 patriotic refuge visitors and misfits in 2016, we say…
…THANK YOU Doug Ross
2016 “Blog of The Year“
Excerpt from “Our 2011 Mission” […] So we have choices in our lives. Decisions we each make regarding how we interact, and participate in the lives and links of others; as well as how we choose to construct the links that compromise our own lives.
Do we base our sense of purpose around natural principles? Principles based on natural laws of right and wrong, good and bad, truth and lies. Do we forge strong links based on following our heart, our values?
If we can interact with others absent of a prideful self driven agenda, or manipulative intent, we can then apply such principles and strength to our endeavors.
If we protect the integrity of the soil upon which we build the foundation of our lives, we can live without regret. If we fertilize and cherish our crop, and the crop of our neighbor with honesty and sincere appreciation for the souls we meet along our chosen path, we will live a life of abundance.
If we tend carefully to the consideration of everyone, yet holding true to our values and principles, we can strengthen ourselves amid the face of adversity and disenchantment. If we do not hide from, nor ignore, our individual and collective faults, we can build the chain of our life with strength, humility, and purpose.
With appreciation, respect, humility, abiding love and thankfulness, we are indeed blessed with abundance.
~ Sundance
…”and we lived in the time of a fearless lion called Donald J Trump”
Wow, Congratulations Sundance! You, as a person, are a genuine work of excellence, thus follows your work. I am thankful for the opportunity to have found your site. I am also thankful for the entire CTH group. I “stumbled” across this site. There was a discussion about “machiavellian” happening at the time. Had never heard the word before. So had to read up on it. Because of having been born & raised in America, during the specific time frame I was, It gave vocabulary to what I saw, and was living through day by day. And so mastery of life, learning and lessons began and continue…..forever grateful!
No other blog like CTH on the net. Not even close.
It is truly a one -of -a-kind.
Intelligence, humor, respect, caring, and determination. A family of dauntless, happy warriors.
As soon as I came here I knew I was home.
Well done, Sundance and crew!
It really is the best I’ve ever seen. And, the format is ingenious, very easy to follow, and the number of new threads per day is perfect.
CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE, truly THE LAST REFUGE!
Congratulations on your fantastic work! Looking forward to this next year!
I have to comment on this again. (gathering my thoughts)
CTH was instrumental in getting Trump elected. No doubt about it. Other sites are great but nothing like this place. I don’t know what I would have done without CTH. This is home base for liberty loving, truth seeking people. There’s no place like home.
105,138,593! Wow, just wow! God Bless you SD and mods. You have helped so many.
There are some fine sites, but NONE with this level of actual in-depth communication between users on well-conceived topic threads. It’s really one of a kind. A couple of years ago I hadn’t heard of the site, then began seeing re-posts of Sundance threads on Free Republic and others. The site became invaluable when election time came around.
I wish I could remember how I found CTH. It was during the Zimmerman days. The impact of what I learned when I clicked a link and wound up here!!
Well deserved.
Congratulations Sundance, all the great Administrators and Treepers…an honor well deserved.
Wolverines!!
Congratulations! I don’t comment often here but i have been a super fan for years now
definitely my favorite and most trusted blog on the web! ( wish I knew how to post images, know when others comment etc.. wordpress is greek to me ha ha)
Sorry to read you find WordPress a bit of a mystery:
1/ Posting images: right click on the image, click Copy Image and paste into combox (comment box).
2/ Following comments: on your computer screen on the black WordPress banner, to the right of your avatar (in your case, the green diamond face), there is a little grey space. If someone likes your comment, you’ll see a star. If there is a comic book style dialogue bubble, someone has commented.
3/ Copying and pasting from YouTube and Twitter: You didn’t ask about this, but others here have. Right click on the link and paste it into the combox. The videos and tweets will show up.
Hope this helps.
Here are links to WP support and tutorials:
http://en.support.wordpress.com/
http://learn.wordpress.com/
This makes me really happy for Sundance and company.. You’ve earned it.. Being able to read your blog and bypass all the gaslighting from MSM over the past 14 months has kept my stress and anger levels manageable.. Having you in my corner gave me the ability, and wit, to engage the zoo dewellers with questions and facts they could not explain.. I’m a very proud Treeper.. Thanks for all you do Sundance, congratulations.. Happy New Year and stay safe, your services are still needed as we make America great again..
Speaking of winning: War winning manifesto for the right, 2017 version.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/01/2016-just-start-going-win-2017/
TY for that, I first came across Delingpole in the great global-warming-sceptic websites, before he moved to Breitbart London. That was a shareable post of his.
Congratulations sundance and crew!
Wonderful work here on CTH. A place of reason, truth and justice, kindness, humility, and God. You deserve any accolades and awards given. Grateful for you to be a leading voice and guide in towards the defeat and eventual eradication of fear appearing in all forms. Love!
Congratulations Sundance and Team and Treepers!
What a wonderful and deserved honor Sundance! I’ve been happy to join in with this intelligent bunch of American patriots this last year. Thank you for all you do and for welcoming so many of us looking for a reliably clear and honest source of information and discussion. Well done!
105,138,593 visitors last year. Pretty impressive! Oh yeah, the Best Blogger award is kinda cool recognition too🙂 Congratulations!!! #winning
Congrats, i found this site during the Zimmerman trial and never left. This is where I get the real news and I wish more people would wake up the way I did thanks to you. The Benghazi brief alone is stunning and hopefully, one day, everyone will know what we know by being educated here on a daily basis. Thank you all for all you do.
Congratulations, Sundance!
Aw shucks!!!! Congratulations Sundance and Treepers, Trumpkins, Trumpettes and all. You done good. A most deserved acknowledgement.
Let me add my own “congratulations” to those already expressed. This site has become our “home” when we are online and the most trusted and invaluable source for accuate, insightful and definitive information, not just on things political, but on a VERY broad spectrum of social issues facing our nation and, indeed, the world. I also want to thank Sundance and all of the moderators for the tireless work they do in preparing the data and sifting through it all to put the information in a concise and yet comprehensive form. And for the wonderful manner in which they monitor the site as well, keeping the commentary focussed, on topic and respectful. Kudos to everyone!
This is my ‘go-to’ place to hang out and read all about the day’s happenings around the world.
One day a few years ago I followed a link from a friend to an article about the current events of the day.
I don’t remember the day, the hour, or the year. I only remember the thoughts running through my mind as I read the article; “OMG, this is the truth” and from that day forward I come here for the truth daily.
Thank you Sundance for shedding light on the truth of the matter for all to see.
Congratulations from a very grateful reader!
Congratulations !! Well Deserved !
I want to thank you for providing the branch so that we can come fellowship and have our sanity re-affirmed. It is truly a place of refuge for me.
Oh Sundance, we are so happy for you and proud! You are the best and our guiding light through these turbulent and now exciting years. Thank you, thank you, thank you for helping so very much to Make America Great Again and your dedication to the truth. The Treehouse is a wonderful place that never disappoints.
Happy New Year to you and all Treepers! Many blessings for a joyous and prosperous 2017!
As Tina Turner would sing…”You’re Simply the Best, Better Than All the REST! My day is not complete until my daily visit to the Treehouse…where Truth resides. Congratulations SD!
Wow!! What a great start to a hoped-for great year! Congratulations Sundance on this award, it is well deserved. Thank you and your staff for the education and insight you provide. This site is habit-forming for sure!
Way to go Sundance, good to see your work get the recognition it deserves. I’ve been reading your blog for several years now and even though I don’t always agree with your opinion, I always have the utmost respect for it because I know it is well thought out and well researched.
Keep up the good work!
There isn’t much I can say that hasn’t already been said. Congratulations Sundance and Staff. It has been a great year ending with the election of Trump as our next President. Keep up the superior work.
Congratulations to Sundance and to all the Treepers, too! It was a joint effort in education which allowed me to assure Welsh, Scots, and Irishmen this Fall that Trump was going to win! You should have seen their faces – that was a trip I will NEVER forget!
One example – a quartet of Irish guys in a Welsh farmhouse inn twitting me in an amused and affectionate tone that, “Your boy has been very naughty!” after the Billy Bush tapes of 20 or so years ago.
🙂 I can copy and paste your comment and say the same for here in ITALY!
“Congratulations to Sundance and to all the Treepers, too! It was a joint effort in education which allowed me to assure Italians this Fall that Trump was going to win! You should have seen their faces – that was a trip I will NEVER forget!”
“Fra-G-Lay ooh, It must be Italian.”
Hehe. Sorry, had too. So many wonderful memories. I member 😉
CTH’s homage to the Christmas story; just one of the hundreds of reasons I love you guys.
Heartfelt Congratulations 🍾!
Congratulations. This is well deserved.
Thank you for all you do. I am so thankful I found this blog when I did.
God bless Sundance.
Congrat! I found CTH when that fake student plant was questioning Trump on women rights about the what she can do to her body. I never look at anything from the media the same again.
I knew you could do it, never in my life have I seen someone so dedicated to their online family as you have been Sundance, so now on to the ultimate
V
4
Thanks for the video, Dogsmaw! Made me feel young again! Thanks, Sundance, and our Treeper family, for making this blog a must-read every day!
I just had to post the awesomely handsome WOLVERINE that represents CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE aka THE LAST REFUGE so well! SUNDANCE!!
Just in case you weren’t around last year in 2015. Not only did CTH win “Best Blog” THIS YEAR 2016 but also won last year “Best Political Reporting.”
http://directorblue.blogspot.it/2015/12/here-they-are-2015-fabulous-50-blog.html
“Conservative Treehouse: The Last Refuge has redefined political analysis with its terrific investigative reporting on the GOP establishment’s “splitter strategy” https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/08/22/tripwire-alert-evidence-now-exists-to-show-benefit-of-gope-road-mapped-splitter-strategy/
We know that as THE JEB BUSH MAP TO THE WHITE HOUSE! The roadmap discovered after several years of meticulous research by SUNDANCE.
Wolverine’s are extremely territorial & will defend thier territory against any Animal no matter of it’s size. Even Bears, Big Cats and Wolves tend to avoid confrontations with Wolverine’s as they are known & feared for their aggressiveness, fearlessness & fighting skills.
*their
LOL! I’m not illiterate really😀 …more spelling errors above PLEASE EXCUSE!
*Should read: (O dear God I hope I found all my typos :D):
“THE WOLVERINE: Wolverines are extremely territorial & will defend their territory against any Animal no matter of it’s size. Even Bears, Big Cats, and Wolves tend to avoid confrontations with Wolverines as they are known and feared for their aggressiveness, fearlessness and fighting skills.”
Absolutely deserved!
Congratulations Sundance, moderators, treepers! Reading through all the comments, seems to me so many of us found The Last Refuge in very similar ways. Mine was just about a year ago from a link on Breitbart that a Treeper put to an article here. I am sorry, I do not recall who it was, but am thankful for that link.
I have shared this site with numerous others here in Florida as well as with family in Wyoming, Alaska, Colorado, Nebraska, South Carolina and North Carolina.
God bless all! MAGA!!
congrats!
CTH good, MSM bad…..
Congratulations, Sundance and staff! A richly deserved honor.
Can’t tell you what an education a lot of us have received from your explanatory posts.
It’s like a Master’s course in PolySci- but from the right side!
Looking forward to a great year with you and all the other Treepers.
I left USA and moved to ITALY about 7 years ago, disgusted and appalled that a usurper like Obama got into the white house. Frankly, just watched the US go down hill thereafter. Sort of keeping tabs from afar but had basically given up hope on America. Even the churches and church leaders were silent about this monster Obama. I said good riddance and left.
Every time I’d check online to read the news of what was going on in America, I saw the same sabre rattling for war, war, and more war; and the same ass-kissing of Obama the maniac narcissist Boule Muslim Brotherhood. Since most everything online in USA was a lie, I did start to think all Americans had lost their minds. I didn’t know about CTH where the truly wonderful American patriots were all gathered feeling the same. THE LAST REFUGE is right!
In June 2015, due to strange and weird circumstances I had to take an emergency flight back to take care of a sick cat which was only supposed to take a few weeks then I would return back to Italy. However, it lasted months forcing me to stay in America. After checking out online to see what was going on politically I was SHOCKED to see the young Obama from 2008 was now a withered gray old man. So much had changed and the people seemed more bewitched and programmed like zombies more than ever. It was at that time I started to have visions, one of Hillary that she “would never be president,” and one of Donald Trump and Melania being covered with God’s anointing. At that time I knew nothing about Donald Trump, except he was some kind of Hollywood person, a rich mogul. I had never even watched THE APPRENTICE (got rid of my TV sets 2008 and before that rarely watched TV).
When Trump entered the race Jun 2015 and what he said amazed me! He was speaking about illegal migration and how he didn’t want to “nation build” (start wars all over the world). WoW! Who is this man? I said, I really like what he’s saying. I was hooked. I’m not going to return back to Italy, I’ve got to see how this turns out. Could it be America will receive a reprieve? A second chance? YESSSSS!!
Looking around for info on BREITBART I kept seeing links to CTH The Last Refuge and because Andrew Breitbart’s image was on CTH most of the time for the first few months I actually thought it was the blog portion of Breitbart.com! What grabbed my attention was the JEB BUSH MAP TO THE WHITEHOUSE, and the pro American patriot articles and comments on CTH. The other thing that won my heart is THE OUR FATHER, THE LORD’S PRAYER posted with the burning candle flame on each header. And a prayer request link too!
I thought to myself: Could it really be that there were still American God-fearing patriots still in force in America? YESSSSSS!
As I read Sundance’s articles and the comments from Treepers I immediately and pleasantly discovered where there were good Americans still around. They spoke of truth, didn’t buy into the Russia is the boogeyman and other false warmongering narratives in regards to UKRAINE, SYRIA, LIBYA!! So it was just WASHINGTON DC and the lying media online that was misrepresenting Americans after all!
My faith was restored in America, Americans. Because of CTH I could see this in one place. The articles stayed up longer and there wasn’t new ones posted every minute nor were there ads everywhere on the pages. This gave me a way to absorb everything in a congruent way. It always seemed Breitbart and others had so many stories changing every minute that a rolling stone could not gather moss as they say.
Anyway my emergency visit to care for a sick cat ended up being almost one full year! I have since returned to Italy due to citizenship requirements and as soon as DONALD TRUMP is inaugurated 20 January 2017 I will return to LIVE in USA. Unfortunately, I did have another vision March 4, 2016 (5:55am EST) in which someone in shot at Trump’s plane in the air and a subsequent one 20 minutes later of a man in a field cap and field gear carrying out a person covered in a blanket from the plane. So I am praying this does not happen and urge others to keep praying for Trump’s safety. After all, visions don’t lock us into any scenario, they are what will be and they can also be what won’t be if we repent and pray. It is the latter that keeps me hopeful, but I must admit I don’t have the benefit of ignoring any possible trouble because of this vision. Again, nothing is ever set in concrete, visions can also be warnings to serve we keep our eyes and focus on God to avoid what is laid out in the vision.
Thank you to Sundance and to all Treepers who have graced this blog with their heartfelt ideas and comments. I don’t watch TeLIEvision nor read even Breitbart nor other online publications much and just read CTH articles and comments when I want to catch up on THE NEWS of the day or week. I can always depend on Sundance to filter out what is not news and what is important so that I don’t have to become overwhelmed looking through the trough of filth on other sites just to find out what is going on. So CTH IS where I get my news!
Sundance is a navigator, a captain of a ship, I love the tree branches and the handsome WOLVERINE mascot and the whole idea of the treehouse last refuge because that is truly what is is.
May God continue to bless each of you with wisdom and great writing skills and gifts of the Holy Spirit of God Almighty throughout 2017 and thank you for being here for those of us who had given up on America. You restoreth my citizenship and patriotism and completely turned me around, back to where I was born: USA !!!
GOD BLESS YOU ALL AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!!
Praying without cease over here in the top of the Italian Alps!
Col. (R) Ken posted this link next door… you might enjoy it… http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/01/can_you_hear_it.html
Happy New Year Ms. Monicat. Have a safe trip back, when you come….
Truly the intellectual center of deplorable vulgarian conservativism and a Godsend through the fire we just traveled. God bless you Sundance and thank you.
Congratulations!
A well-deserved honor. Congratulations!
Congratulations Sundance & crew. So well deserved. It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to sit on a tiny twig at the Treehouse everyday.
Thank you for sharing your vast knowledge with everyone. This sentiment is for my fellow Treepers as well. The Treehouse is a vast wealth of important intelligence that everyone shares so freely. A true gift of Refuge.
Such great news to start of the new year. Well deserved too! However, I think that CTH is much more than a blog – new media’s top real news site with insightful analysis. Congrats to Sundance and crew! Just in case I haven’t said it in the past few hours…i love it here!
Congratulations Sundance! You also deserve more awards.
I read this site everyday, first thing.
So proud of our sweet punkins at CTH. Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
WOOT WOOT!
C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S ! ! ! !
WOOT WOOT!
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Congratulations — and I am so happy to have been part of the long ride on this site!
Just saw this. Congrats to Sundance and the crew. Well deserved. CTH is my very first read every morning. I expand from there. Thank you. You have taught me many things. 🙂
