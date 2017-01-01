Major Award…

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, …and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO! …we will win, and we will keep on winning”.. ~ Donald Trump

It is our high honor to be recognized for – and on behalf of all Treepers – to accept, this prestigious distinction; while also recognizing our simple band of misfit voices are listed amid names of far greater worth and distinction.

With humble appreciation, profound humility and the deepest warmest respect, and on behalf of the 105,138,593 patriotic refuge visitors and misfits in 2016, we say…

…THANK YOU Doug Ross

2016 “Blog of The Year“

Excerpt from “Our 2011 Mission” […] So we have choices in our lives. Decisions we each make regarding how we interact, and participate in the lives and links of others; as well as how we choose to construct the links that compromise our own lives.

Do we base our sense of purpose around natural principles? Principles based on natural laws of right and wrong, good and bad, truth and lies. Do we forge strong links based on following our heart, our values?

If we can interact with others absent of a prideful self driven agenda, or manipulative intent, we can then apply such principles and strength to our endeavors.

If we protect the integrity of the soil upon which we build the foundation of our lives, we can live without regret. If we fertilize and cherish our crop, and the crop of our neighbor with honesty and sincere appreciation for the souls we meet along our chosen path, we will live a life of abundance.

If we tend carefully to the consideration of everyone, yet holding true to our values and principles, we can strengthen ourselves amid the face of adversity and disenchantment. If we do not hide from, nor ignore, our individual and collective faults, we can build the chain of our life with strength, humility, and purpose.

With appreciation, respect, humility, abiding love and thankfulness, we are indeed blessed with abundance.

~ Sundance

…”and we lived in the time of a fearless lion called Donald J Trump”