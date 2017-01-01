Istanbul Terrorist Update – Disturbing New Video of Gunman Emerges – 39 Killed, 69 Wounded/Injured…

The death toll in the Reina nightclub massacre remains at 39 with an additional 69 people wounded or injured. One of the injured is now reported to be a U.S. national, but no Americans were killed. There is a manhunt underway for the primary gunman, however the Turkish authorities are seeking three suspects.

New CCTV video of the gunman entering the nightclub and shooting what appears to be a Kalashnikov rifle, or AK variant, has surfaced. Warning: the content is disturbing as it shows people at the entrance to the club being shot.

(Via ABC) A manhunt is underway in Turkey after a gunman went on a rampage in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s Eve celebrations early Sunday morning, killed at least 39 people and injured at least 69 more, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The popular Reina club had attracted a diverse crowd of between 400 and 500 patrons from foreign countries as well as Turkey to ring in the new year before the attack by an apparently lone shooter at around 1:15 a.m, authorities said.

Turkish police initially said one gunman was being sought but later released photos of three men whom they said were the Istanbul nightclub attackers. Police said the images they released were of the attackers going through a passport check-in as they entered Turkey.

A gunman armed with what authorities described as a long-barreled weapon killed a policeman and a civilian outside of the club before “[raining] bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people” inside the club, according to Visip Sahin, the governor of Istanbul.

Twenty-four of the 39 killed were foreign nationals, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency. Authorities said the foreign victims hailed from Belgium, France, India, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

A U.S. State Department official told ABC News that the U.S. is not aware of any American deaths in Istanbul attack.

Of the 69 people who were injured, four were hospitalized in serious condition, according to Soylu, who described the attack as “inhuman.”

“This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery,” Soylu said. (read more)

GRAPHIC: First moments of the attack in #Turkey. Man shot in the street. pic.twitter.com/C9HmkRE5kt — Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js