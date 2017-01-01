Istanbul Terrorist Update – Disturbing New Video of Gunman Emerges – 39 Killed, 69 Wounded/Injured…

The death toll in the Reina nightclub massacre remains at 39 with an additional 69 people wounded or injured. One of the injured is now reported to be a U.S. national, but no Americans were killed. There is a manhunt underway for the primary gunman, however the Turkish authorities are seeking three suspects.
New CCTV video of the gunman entering the nightclub and shooting what appears to be a Kalashnikov rifle, or AK variant, has surfaced. Warning: the content is disturbing as it shows people at the entrance to the club being shot.
(Via ABC) A manhunt is underway in Turkey after a gunman went on a rampage in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s Eve celebrations early Sunday morning, killed at least 39 people and injured at least 69 more, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
The popular Reina club had attracted a diverse crowd of between 400 and 500 patrons from foreign countries as well as Turkey to ring in the new year before the attack by an apparently lone shooter at around 1:15 a.m, authorities said.
Turkish police initially said one gunman was being sought but later released photos of three men whom they said were the Istanbul nightclub attackers. Police said the images they released were of the attackers going through a passport check-in as they entered Turkey.
A gunman armed with what authorities described as a long-barreled weapon killed a policeman and a civilian outside of the club before “[raining] bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people” inside the club, according to Visip Sahin, the governor of Istanbul.
Twenty-four of the 39 killed were foreign nationals, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency. Authorities said the foreign victims hailed from Belgium, France, India, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.
A U.S. State Department official told ABC News that the U.S. is not aware of any American deaths in Istanbul attack.
Of the 69 people who were injured, four were hospitalized in serious condition, according to Soylu, who described the attack as “inhuman.”
“This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery,” Soylu said. (read more)
GRAPHIC: First moments of the attack in #Turkey. Man shot in the street. pic.twitter.com/C9HmkRE5kt
— Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 1, 2017
I have had dinner a few times at restaurants near this club…Istanbul is a beautiful city and doesn’t deserve this insanity.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The city and the people deserve protection, they were unprotected and THAT in itself is criminal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gun-free zone. Just watch the victims cower, because that’s all they can do. If any of the folks near the entrance had been concealed carriers, the jihadists would have been brought down, saving dozens of lives.
But Erdogan doesn’t even trust his secular military, let alone civilians. He has decimated Turkish security by being retaliatory toward too many innocent Turks after the coup. Result? One dead Russian ambassador, and hundreds of dead Turks, with thousands more to come. Now, all Erdogan can do is hire more quasi-Islamist thugs to fend off fully Islamist thugs. And all of Turkey pays for it.
Years ago, Turkish expats were warning about Erdogan. He is bringing turmoil to Turkey, just like Obama brought turmoil to America. He is destroying their national security by cozying up to Islamists.
Islam is like PC. It kills. It cannot help but kill.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lol what “coup”? Erdogan staged all of that. Furthermore that place has been a crap hole ever since the moslems sodomized the altar boys and snuffed the candles with their heads here a while back. Which is to say for the past 800 or so years.
Would be nice to see Putin liquidate the entirety of Turkey and place it as Russia proper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A young Muslim woman was our guide for several days in Istanbul. After learning who we were – mainly American Sephardic Jews visiting the few remaining synagogues in Istanbul – on the last day she told us as we rode on the tour bus that she feared for her country.
She pointed out where statues of Kemal Ataturk had been removed and said there was much internal govt corruption in the Turkish govt. That was in 2014.
LikeLike
17,000 police were reported to be on the streets over New Year’s in Istanbul.
LikeLike
Maybe if Istanbul were still Constantinople this wouldn’t have happened.
We’ll soon be fighting back.The cult of islam needs to be destroyed.
And the sooner the better.
LikeLike
I’ve been to Reina. This violence is a sadly predictable outcome of Erdogan’s push to Islamify the country. Muslims target tourists, people publicly drinking, Christians, etc. They don’t want our Western ways in their culture anymore. Inviting ISIS into Turkey has just encouraged conservative Muslims to act out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Conservative muslims” lol where do you people come up with this tripe?
LikeLike
An ideology creates followers in the image of its founder. This video portrays the character and deeds of their so-called prophet.
LikeLiked by 15 people
16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? 17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.
18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. 19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.
20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.
Matthew 7: 16-20
LikeLiked by 14 people
In plain English. Judge a man by his actions. They speak with absolute clarity.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I would caution that a bit. In a general and very shallow view, yes. True. But what of underlying causes and motives. We do not live in a simple or obvious world any longer. False flags among many other things abound.
Actions are all subject to the interpretation of results and motives and even of the action itself. After all, when these events unfold, we get reports of different numbers of attackers and many other details which seem to change at the convenience of officials reporting the narrative.
We are to be considered lucky if we get the truth at all. Being able to judge a person based on actions is… well.. let’s say a weak position.
LikeLike
“…what of underlying causes and motives…”
Rule of law
“No freemen shall be taken or imprisoned or disseised or exiled or in any
way destroyed, nor will we go upon him nor send upon him, except by the
lawful judgment of his peers or by the law of the land.”
—Article 39, Magna Carta (1215)…
“Article 39 of the Magna Carta was written to ensure that the life, liberty,
or property of free subjects of the king could not be arbitrarily taken away.
Instead, the lawful judgment of the subject’s peers or the law of the land had
to be followed.”
http://www.americanbar.org/content/dam/aba/migrated/publiced/features/Part1DialogueROL.authcheckdam.pdf
“…what of underlying causes and motives….”
First, follow the rule of law. Work on “intentions” during punishment phase.
LikeLike
The Fruit of Islam (lies, lust, hate, oppression, war, torture, murder, r4pe, p3dophilia, slavery, oppression, intolerance, etc) is the opposite of the Fruit of the Holy Spirit (Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Gentleness, Goodness, Self-Control, Freedom, Equality, Hope, Faith).
LikeLiked by 16 people
Fruit of Islam – You forgot the two most important traits which are conquest and submission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and I also forgot the important Fruit of the Holy Spirit that Islamists seem to lack: Self-control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
….well, I didn’t remember typing it. Long night last night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s far past time this draconian death cult finds the entire world pushing back a trillion times harder than it could ever conceive, and at the same time a relentless take down of the globalist psychopaths behind these atrocious attacks begins. No more easy street for evil, it’s time to wipe them out and salt the earth they spring forth from. Period.
This most definitely includes the globalist scum within our own porous borders as well, no matter who they are or what their position is, political, media, “entertainment”, anywhere and anyone. Out. Take’em out. Enough is well past enough… The “terrorists” with the most “accomplishments” wear high dollar suits and are often seen on the “news”, sometimes they even run for “re-election”… though the money trail says charade. Right, mcstain et al?
“All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” A great quote, but we are witnessing men that many would deem great do plenty… to aid and abet evil. And they do it in plain sight, unmolested. The most recent trip to the ME by mcstain and lindthey grahamnesty is all the proof we need… I can’t wait to see what Trump does to stop the enemy within.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen! Fantastic post!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree-Did anyone see the video of the Poles wrecking the Muslim shop? This was after the Muzzes killed a guy who accidentally threw a firecracker at the store. I’m part Polish and I’m loving it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
HERE – 3 VIDEOS: [In the town of Elk in Poland, a 21 year-old polish man threw a firecracker in the direction of a Kebab restaurant on New Year’s Eve.
Four kebab workers, from Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia did not like it and they killed the Pole with knives. Police already have the killers in custody. However people in Elk did not like it and today they got together and they protested against the migrants.
Also they showed what happens to the restaurants whose workers kill Poles in Poland. None of the men arrested where drunk.
The firecracker was thrown not against the kebab shop, but just in that direction.]
https://vladtepesblog.com/2017/01/01/in-poland-lack-of-diversity-is-clearly-their-strength-muslims-kill-pole-poles-push-back/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wend, would you by chance know the language? I watched all three videos Sunshine was kind enough to provide. In the 3rd one there is a Polish man standing in front of the police line and conversing with them. Okay, he was giving them a piece of his mind, and it sounded like one of the officers was responding in kind. I think. He must’ve said some funny things too because the crowd was laughing in parts.
Closer to the end, a young man walks across the street, smiles, opens up his sweat jacket as if to show he has nothing and is quickly thrown to the ground by the police. What did he do wrong? Was he not allowed to walk in front of them? If so, why did they let the first one stand in front of them and speak as well as move closer to them to where he stood about six feet away?
The small crowd on the side of where the young man was taken down and rough handled were definitely upset and telling the police off. There were even a few men who came up to the police and were trying to what I thought to let the young man go, but to no avail.
If anyone can translate, or just give a better idea of what was said, I would certainly appreciate it.
I’m not Polish, but I was happy to see them standing up for what they believe in.
It’s mind boggling that these muslims killed a man for something so utterly stupid. I am unable to empathize with the restaurant owner because he had hired these men, and it had to become obvious how these muslim invaders really thought about their hosts. If they were able to kill a man in cold blood like they did, I’m sure they were more than able to speak their minds at work.
LikeLike
Excellent comment and one with which I totally agree.
As Kekela Ward posted on the other Istanbul thread,
Like Dennis Miller said, “Americans are known for having a long fuse. But at the end of the day, it’s attached to a very big bomb”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
AMEN.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is this supposed to say “now”?
“One of the injured is not reported to be a U.S. national.”
Or None of the injured are reported to be US citizens?
I’m confused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the linked news article:
“A U.S. State Department official told ABC News that the U.S. is not aware of any American deaths in Istanbul attack.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m convinced by my experience with smell checker It should read none as in not one
LikeLiked by 2 people
Terrorists have this asymmetric warfare figure out. Small outlay, massive effect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have a huge pool of young males, a powerful ideology, billions of dollars in support, and many nation-states sponsoring, training and arming them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, and as Col. Ralph Peters said, they offer this and we offer jobs at Wal-Mart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have been watching “The Real Vikings” on History. Seems that more than half of young Viking men had no marriage prospects which resulted in the extreme raids on the rest of Europe as a way for males to gain booty (money) to purchase brides.
Similar to what’s happening now in China where one-child laws has resulted in an excess of males to females.
I believe India is also experiencing an out-of-kilter male-to-female ratio.
Point is, Islamic young men have few outlets for excess energy partly because of medieval sexual mores.
And the assinine lib female special snowflakes in this country can’t see the handwriting on the wall. Nothing has so improved the status of women more than Christian ideologies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t help matters that the old and rich moslems rake in all the young women, leaving, as you say, no prospects for the majority of the young.
Their only hope is the “virgins” awaiting them in the Celestial Brothel.
Thus, becoming a suicide bomber is the ultimate masturbatory act.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But hey, they have clear complexions….
LikeLike
^^This, this, this^^ I’ve shut the Jezebel brigade down more than once simply by using this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True again, wyntre, (great name).
Islam reduces women to mindless chattel and devilish avenues to hell by virtue of an exposed square centimetre of skin, to be hidden even in plain sight, to be seen as nothing but a curse and a troublesome reproductive organ.
Christianity elevates women to great status. They are not “Instant Raging Rape Instigators.” Nor devils, nor chattel, nor mindless. They are extolled as our greatest examples of virtue. They are educated. They are free. They are inspired and honored. They are the mothers of our children and our beloved companions. *
*Limitations apply, your mileage may vary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Christianity, of course, has not always been so open to women’s rights. Just think about the Scarlet Letter, Salem, the fact black men got the right to vote before women.
However, when comparing religious ideologies today, there is no dispute that christianity affords wonen the most rights. (In all fairness, I am not affiliated with any organized religion).
And Christianity has EVOLVED far more than other religions over the past several hundred years.
From my vantage point, women in this country who make such a huge deal over women’s rights but then disparage Christianity in favor of Islam are wearing their extreme ignorance on their sleeves.
Problem is, they are surrounded by, guided by and influenced by those as ignorant as they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘True again, wyntre, (great name).’
Named my Quaker Parrot that when she flew into a cage – on my deck – on December 21, 2003. She was a wild parrot. (They breed along the Hudson River in NJ and also in Brooklyn).
It was a freezing cold day, around 5 degrees. it’s like she said the heck with all this freedom nonsense – I want to be warm and fed and safe.
She’s been with me ever since. Such a gift.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maquis, What a beautiful description of the women you are surrounded with.
LikeLike
That’s what the CIA taught Al Qaeda. So yes. Good teachers.
LikeLike
Horrible. Prayers for the victims and their families.
Having said that; Istanbul IS Constantinople! AND will be Constantinople again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Onward, Christian Soldiers
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCain Rubio and Lindsey Graham are directly responsible for this massacre by funding and arming these terrorists. McCain Rubio and Lindsey Graham should be arrested.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Turkey permitted ISIS to use their border as a doggie door. The jihadis came to turkey, got new weapons and then went back over to Syria to make havoc. Over and over. Turkey slept with the dogs in the hopes that the dogs would kill the Kurds. So, in essence, this was bound to happen. I’m betting that this dude was happily living in Turkey with a wink and a nod from Erdogan and I’m also betting that this killer and his cohorts used the Erdogan supplied doggie door often. Dog…meet fleas.
But yeah. John and Lindsey are culpable, as is Obama as it was he that was secretly arming all these traveling mercenaries in Libya to oust the secular leader there and then Barrack moved on to dethrone the secualar Assad. Hundreds of thousands dead and the biggest refugee crisis of our time . “Hashtag” BrownLivesDontMatter, I guess.
How much money did we pay for the CIA to train and arm these “rebels” again? In Qatar, iirc. And when the smoke cleared, all but a handful of our rebels defected to isis. Great foreign policy. Imho
LikeLiked by 3 people
Russians came to Syria to kill terrorists. It has taken 14 months for them to kill between 35,000 by air and 15,000 on the ground, by their Military reports. The US is on the wrong side. The 62 nation coalition is a travesty. Turkey only recently, the last few weeks of Aleppo, have gotten some clarity in their efforts. Mostly, they kill Kurds. And they use terrorists like FSA as proxies.
The war against terror is a war to kill their leadership and all their fighters.
Trump gets this. The problem is the CIA and US military don’t get it. And for certain, the State Dept. does not want that outcome.
Mosul is not going to be quick. Maybe 6 months or more.
The battles remaining in Syria will be difficult.
The smartest thing the US could do is let Russia run the Syria battlezone while the US focuses on Iraq.
But if the Intel is not shared, if a real cyberwar against ISIS and AQ is not waged on a united front, and if the financial system to ISIS and AQ is not extinguished, this terror war will enflame all of Europe and most of Africa, and spread more in South Asia into China.
And if Obama goes through with supplying MANPADS to Syrian radicals, he should be arrested and brought to the Hague as a war criminal. It looks like that will be his final act as 44th President, a shame on our nation.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I agree with most, nearly all of what you said, but to say the cia and military don’t get it I can agree with. The cia gets it, and wants things just like they are imho. The axis of evil tells them how it will be and they accommodate it without hesitation. It’s been that way for decades and must stop.
It’s that whole false song of globalism factor, which can’t be accepted by most. The “US” is intentionally on the wrong side of things…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Follow the money…….We sell arms to all sides……It has been this way in the U.S. for many decades. Until this changes, we will be known as war-mongors…… This is a travesty of justice, and in fact blantantly evil…..I think Trump is different and I have hope that he will fix it……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree~~”onlyamericansforpresident”~! It is that False song of Globalism factor~~which “Many People”~~ here in the US find HARD to Accept or Realize~! McCain, Graham, Ryan & McConnell etc. are on the WRONG Side, with the Globalist’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m listening to McLame and Graham Crackers on TV right now – they are SICK, SICK, SICK! Defending jihadists and demanding more sanctions against Russia. These creeps are full-scale Orwellian!
spit
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those politicians are multi-millionaires, too. It is astounding, their accumulation of wealth as a politician. GAO report would be great idea.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CIA=Central islamic Agency.
That’s why Brennan is in charge of it.
Similar problem at DHS with Jeh Johnson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bull, you sir should know, The Hague is a kangaroo court set up by the Global elites to cover up their evil agenda and propagate their war.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree. Send him to Raqqa so he can be with his homeboys.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hehe perfect
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. Would love to see Putin and Trump meeting up in CONSTANTINOPLE. Great town – the irony of all this is Erdogan was Mayor of Istanbul!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sentence first-verdict afterwards.
LikeLike
http://syria.liveuamap.com/
The SDF which is mostly kurds + some tribes is actually working rather nicely with the white hats in the US defense. They are about to move for raqqah IS capital and we should give them all they need to get it done. There is not much PR about it cause Turkey, our NATO “ally”, is opposed to them.
I hope Trump gives the right people power. The kurds could also be a good connection to Russia as Putin was complementary of them. If Russia (as per above map) moves toward raqqah through palmyra we might even get to see the possiblity for RU-USA coalition vs. IS
LikeLike
Problem with the Kurds is they want the Kurdistan entity independent on the Turkey border. Turkey will never allow that. And Syria will never allow that. And Iran will never allow that.
It hooks up with Kurdistan in Iraq which also has dreams into Iran itself. Oil rich, all Kurdish. Never going to happen. The US wants it now more than ever. The US would military base inside it and destabilize Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria. So, Russia will never all it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s no good guys to arm and train in islam.
Our resources should be used to keep the virus of islam out of America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CIA won’t get it until the muslim infiltrator Brennan is removed as director.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turkey has ended up in a bad neighborhood, and their present Govt hasn’t helped the situation any.
I believe the we should get the hell out of there as soon as possible, and be sure to take any Nuclear weapons that may belong to the US or NATO with us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All the nukes are ours. NATO has no nukes. France has their own. So does UK.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Germany, I understood, shared a portion of area/nukes in the underground silos in Turkey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the Turkish government is against new year celebrations in Turkey. this will help to spread Erdogans message to the secular Turks. the club was a known target and had only 1 police man on watch. this looks like a inside job just as the killing of the Russian ambassador.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That explains a lot. Erdogan is one of the sneakiest back-stabbers who has ever held power ANYWHERE. He takes Obama’s “accidental” agenda to new depths. I hope that Trump NEVER, EVER trusts the creep.
Erdogan is sneaky by Muslim standards. THAT really says something.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m so glad that cute little dog got out of there. It’s like he knew what was coming.
LikeLiked by 5 people
run run run!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Animals are musch smarter than most people think!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Animals are much smarter than most people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here. He is the one I was following. He’s probably fed by the patrons in the restaurant section. Very healthy little dog. He doesn’t know he has to hide under a chair.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched it again, and saw they were shooting out in the parking lot, because you can see the sparks fly off the cars.
The dog was the only one who caught on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That puppy got out of there pronto.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed that the dog in the video had more common sense than the humans.
The dog immediately got out of the way and lived.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is because, dogs can smell, and see like 100 times better than we can.
My dog will just, out of the blue, run up to the door, start barking, and demand to go outside. Even beyond when the mailman comes.
So we go out and nothing is there. But her hackles are up and she is running up and down the street, with her nose to the ground.
I just figure it’s probably the greys,abducting one of my neighbors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂🙂🙂🙂
LikeLike
I kept trying to urge the big guy in the red shirt to duck down and try to hide. All he did was face the wall and stoop over. I could see another person rolling over the waist-high metal partition and crawl away to hide. There was another crawling too. Thank goodness it looked as both were warring dark clothing.
But I did feel really bad for the guy in the red getting shot and slowly falling over. I hope he made it since he was only shot once. I couldn’t see where he was hit, but I really do hope he made it.
It hard to say what people should have done since we are unable to see the whole layout of the area. Plus, we weren’t there scared as all get either. Fear makes one do crazy unexplainable things that makes no sense except to those at the time. We weren’t in their shoes.
I do know if this had happened here, and in a gun free zone, (which is the only place the cowards would go) I would’ve ignored the signs and would’ve been armed. However, I don’t know if I would’ve been killed, maimed, or have been lucky enough to have killed him in the process. I simply don’t know. What I do know is this makes me want to go out and practice more and more, and hopefully up my odds of survival if it should ever happen to me.
We all need to keep practicing and learn to practice under stressful situations. There are many good ways to go about this, and for solid ideas check the internet. It’s one thing to be able to hit a target consistently, it’s completely another thing to be able to do it under stress. The first time I did it under stress all I did was blow the bad guy’s ear off. So all I did was tick him off, well, if he was real that is. It was a yuuge wake up call for me.
I pray we are all safe under President Trump’s watch. I know our globalists will do everything to undermine him, and they could give a whit if it is at our expense. I don’t trust them or isis.
Be safe and be well good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
No westerner can consider themselves safe in any way in a Muslim nation these days. Sad to say, but a nightclub filled with unsuspecting westerners makes a tempting and, in this case, a very easy target for any terrorist. That attack was premeditated and planned way in advance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seems to me we can’t consider ourselves safe in quite a few locations here in the States either… everywhere islam goes, death follows and from bushes to bath house bari there have been millions of these blood thirsty barbarians imported.
Walther, Ruger, Colt, Smith & Wesson… all your friends. Take your friends with you wherever you may roam… I consider them my American Express.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is becoming all too common. One incident at a time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Turkey/Erdogen are aiding the rebels in Syria.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right now the only rebel group they are aiding, the FSA. But they used to help others, too.
The Turks have multiple enemies to fight. Kurds, inside and outside Turkey, ISIS, AQ and whoever uses other factions to destabilize Turkey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. They have been for years.
http://www.salon.com/2016/06/30/turkeys_double_game_on_isis_and_support_for_extremist_groups_highlighted_after_horrific_istanbul_attack/
I think that they are now “clearing” ISIS from its borders. The arrival of Vlad changed things a bit, and I suspect that the shooting of the Russian pilot might have changed things dramatically. Imho
LikeLiked by 2 people
0bum has left the world in a worse shape than he founded, therefore i blame him for all malaise he is leaving behind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is just a globalist puppet ptw. The blame can be spread all over the planet… and some of it can be shared with We the People for allowing these scumbags to hijack our nation/”government”.
Sad, but true…
LikeLike
One gunman. Dark clothing. No Santa suit. The other two are inside already? Hm. A US National but not an American citizen? An illegal alien of the US military?
LikeLiked by 1 person
JUST REMEMBER THIS IS THE RELIGION OF PEACE!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder how GW Bush feels about his “nation building”. Yeah, the Mideast had a lot of dictatorships, but a number of the countries we destabilized in pursuit of that BS were secular. They have been replaced with theocracies hellbent on killing every westerner.
Well done George…sit back and enjoy your pension and protection by the Secret Service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been a disaster and started a chain of events that are out of control. Europe being destabilized one of the worst results.
Democracy and islam are incompatible, W never understood that. Now we all know
LikeLike
Bush made mistakes, but this chaos is not his doing. After failing to deploy enough troops for the Iraq invasion (due in great part to a last minute bait and switch by Turkey) that left a heavy infantry division that was suppossed to invade Iraq through Turkey, Bush ordered the surge. The surge worked and secured the support of Sunnis in Anbar province. Obama refused to negotiate a status of forces agreement with Iraqvand withdrew all forces. With no US presence to moderate their behavior, the Shia majority that dominated the government of Iraq declared war on the Sunnis and Kurds. The Sunis became desperate enough to welcome the Obama/Clinton supported terrorists of ISIS.
The result of all of Obama and Clinton’s idiocy is far worse than you can imagine. The betrayal of Gaddy after he surrended his WMD and his subsequent execution by being sodomized with a bayonet ensures that no dictator will ever surrender their WMD, EVER. The Iran deal ensures that Iran will get nukes. Once Iran has unambiguously gone nuclear, the Saudis and Egyptians will buy nukes from Pakistan. Turkey has a covert nuclear wespons program that no one is talking about. They will go nuclear. Japan, South Korea and Taiwan will feel compelled to go nuclear. Brazil and Argentina will also get nukes.
Even woree, Arab Spring has triggered a tsunami of refugees that are destabilizing our Western European “allies”. The predominance of military age males among the refugees is extremely threatening given the inverted population pyramids of Europe. If the muslim refuggees overthrow the secular governments of Western Europe, Jihadists will control the military of France and Great Britain as well as the industrial capacity of Germany. This will give them 8, nuclear powered ballistic missile submarines and the capacity to build many more.
LikeLike
I agree SoCal Patriot.
After we were attacked on 9/11 I figured that Dubya would finally close the borders.
Nope, he seemed to open them up even more.
I voted for that guy twice because I couldn’t stand Gore or Kerry.
Voting for the lessor of two globalist evils isn’t much of a choice.
MAGA
LikeLike
The *man leading the gurney in the photo above, does he have a pocket-holstered gun hammer hanging out of his left pocket?
The woman in the background, closest to the gurney, appears to be looking at *him with a damning quizzical look, and speaking out.
LikeLike
I’m going to take the bat to the hornet’s nest.
Nationalism is on the rise for a reason, this to the chagrin of the globalists. Globalists want no borders. To what end? Exactly what you see here. Global war.
In the last two centuries, with the nationalistic state model in place, all nations were directly responsible for any and all acts of aggression by their citizens outside of their borders.
In that non-globalist world, whichever nation this latest jihadist came from would be held to account as having engaged in an act of war against THE TARGET NATION, with all the consequences that entails.
The globalists are responsible for what were are seeing here. If a nation cannot controls its citizens, it’s not a nation, period.
All this “proxy” (religious) terrorism has to be accounted for, and directly blamed on the countries that govern these people, and educate them. There is no other way. If you can’t control your citizens, you don’t deserve a nation state status.
Again, globalists are directly responsible for the rise of Islamic terrorism. In addition, these “nations” that are spawning terrorists used to be controlled by dictators supported by larger Nation States, including ours, and to a larger extent we did not have these problems back then.
That tells me that the people in those nations that used to be dictatorships then are still not ready for civilized, world stage prime time, and were best served by the dictators that once controlled them.
I know, this is a really ugly statement, possibly my worst ever, but it seems to prove true time and time again. Why would Russia want Assad back in power?
Remove the dictator and all hell breaks loose for the rest of the civilized world. Why is that?
I would love to be corrected, I don’t have all the answers, just observations, and would gladly accept proof to the error of my views.
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
This was a “false flag” attack that provides Erdogan with cover to make even more arrests. By the time this is over, Erdogan will have locked up or killed half the population of Turkey. He will make Assad look like boy scout.
LikeLike
By that logic, you would label any terror attack in Turkey a “false flag”, simply by virtue of the attack occurring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do research into the Owner of the place that it happened – slipped up w/ his story about US Intelligence letting him know about possible attack, then state department denied, he tried to talk it back (made even worse by the explanation). Look into his family, prior (existing businesses) –
I did some but difficult since needing to translate most of the information – definaltly has ties to some shady stuff – up to and including long, legal battle, which is resulting in his having to “evict”/”evade” (not sure doesn’t directly translate), the property after 12 years.
Just some of the research I’ve found today – wasn’t going to leave up here w/out links, but not at home to find and post them all… but the information IS out there – and it does look very much like some kind of false flag, for personal/political reasons —
I wouldn’t not be surprised that our outgoing administration/CIA had something kind of hand in it — this last part is MY OPINION – and did not find anything that showed that – other than the “USA Intelligence” story/slip up… but it does have signs and the more I saw the more gut feeling I had.
LikeLike
Interesting observations. Mine are that the US govt was publicly and vociferously warning about possible NYE terrorist attacks all over the world for several days. So, the USA Intelligence may not have been a slip up. Why the owner would have tried to walk it back, I don’t know.
LikeLike