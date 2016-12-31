Trump Tweets Epic “Happy New Year”…

So much similarity.
-
You gotta love it. I think this interview will some up that tweet perfectly.
I sure like Huckabee, a real straight shooter with some humor. He’ll be the 1st to tell anyone that the Russian hacking theory is just that, a theory with no credible facts. We need to keep knocking down these idiots trying to push a lie.
I still say that any 15 yr old could have hacked the DNC, podesta’s emails and even clinton’s server with ease. But, according to our jackwagons in office, it takes a band of genius hackers from overseas to touch a gmail account with the password – pa$sword. D’oh! I’m glad to see that even some lefty news is questioning ‘the Russians did it’ meme.
Three more weeks until the inauguration….feels like an eternity!
Thought it was just me. Normally days tick by so quickly, but now I feel like we are in a slow motion nightmare!!! Thank God for SD and the treeper family. God bless you all. MAGA
No kidding…Feels like watching a Sam Peckinpah movie. I wish I h ad a time machine
yupper. i come here every morning now. A.T. is too full of GOPe.
#WAR!!!
#WAR!!!
PRESS ON!!
I was repeating the Mantra, only.
We know McLain n Graham are Traitors, but Why hasn’t Anyone with Common Sense called them out, for their War Mongering?!?!
That thread Sundance presented, about McLain visiting sites Immediately prior to Conflicts worldwide, is Sobering!
The TwinTraitors, are in Lithuania, spreading their War with Russia BS right now.
Please Someone,
Put the Mad Dogs Down NOW!!
I see what you did there LOL
The only mad dog we need to concern ourselves with is to celebrate the appointment of General Mad Dog Mattis to be the new Secretary of Defense.
The traitors will be left powerless once the inauguration is over. Graham is a joke to begin with and old songbird McCain has long since been ignored.
I am quite sure that there has to be a number of people in the white house command who are watching Obama very closely in case he tries something like starting WWIII before he leaves office. Even those who were appointed by Obama have families that they don’t want to be incinerated in a nuclear war. Remember the white hats.
love it!!!
Sundance, We may need to swap Frank Luntz out for John McCain in your mage.
Lungs has way too much hair in that picture.
Luntz
Ohmygod that is SO epic.
This is exactly why i love the entire Trump Team.
Happy New Year, Trumps and Treepers.
2017 – full speed ahead!!!
Likewise Happy New Year from Benjamin Netanyhu:
LikeLiked by 15 people
That dog is beautiful.
It’s pleasing that they included their dog in the photo. Hearts in the right place if they recognize their family canine
yeah they don’t eat dogs like BO. They are part of the family.
Does BiBi speak and write 4 languages? I do two and sometimes mix them up. Melanie speaks 5. Incredible! That takes some serious work and practice.
I know when I start dreaming in Norwegian, I then have a much better ability to speaks and write it with ease. My Spanish is poor at best and I have never dreamt in Spanish so I don’t count it.
I dream in MAGA!, with a twang.
A Grand Master at trolling if there ever was one
Happy New Year all
There’s a reason Milo calls him “Daddy”.😀
Love the tweet president Trump. Thank you for a fantastic year. You are a great leader and look forward to all the winning in the New year.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Today is also Don Jr’s birthday!
LikeLiked by 13 people
The man clearly is a planner–tax deduction right on time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don Jr. arrived in time to be a tax deduction for that year! HA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
For Real!
Thanks Miss Marple!!
Apple meet Tree…and they both look Sharp!
That is so adorable.
Going to be the best President ever. And we are having the most fun—even amidst all of the corruption, etc. We have HOPE and thank God for his intervention. Happy New Year to you, President Trump! You amaze us and we are so proud to have you as our 45th President!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
🎉 Cheers! 🍾
And a HAPPY NEW YEAR it will be! Health, happiness and prosperity to all, and THANK YOU again Mr. President Elect Trump and all your family for sacrificing so much for me and my family.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good for you, Mr. President!!! Give ’em hell. “Some of the most dishonest people on earth.”–DJT
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is a new sheriff in town!!!!
You go, DJT! Make a habit out of it!!!! They need you more than you need them! Phooey on the phonies!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So good to have a leader who recognizes the value of time!🙂 Well done Mr. President. Thank you again for taking on this job, and thank you for making it look and feel like fun. That’s contagious and you make me happy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Troll Level: Grand Master Infinity
LikeLiked by 8 people
I particularly like this tweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
Notice Podesta and the piece of Pizza. You can be certain that the tweet was screened before sending. Give Em h€ll, PE Trump, they have severely damaged out great country and deserve what ever they legally got coming. We are behind you 1000000%
Burger and coke, my idea of a good lunch!
Happy New Year President Donald Trump and Mrs Trump – Mike Pence and Mrs Pence
Thank you for your hard work and for a new year filled with “Hope and Dreams”.
Happy New Year to the whole Trump cabinet!
When I re-tweeted Donald Trump’s tweet; the “likes” were at 180K. It was funny, and well played. I know he was thinking of several Republicans in there as well as the Democrats.
Happy New Year all. I will go to a jazz concert tonight and enjoy good music as I think of the coming year with Mr. Trump at the helm.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obama, media, Clintons, never trumpers all included in one tweet, nice
LikeLiked by 8 people
The thing the opposition continues to fail to understand is that Trump enjoys the arena, he enjoys the combat and most of all he enjoys demolishing his foes. Stephen Bannon had a documentary on Palin called the “Undefeated.” I believe that title is more aptly applied to Trump than anyone else. MAGA!! Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ha! Dr. Kaplan calls him “President Trump.”
I have given up with that “President-elect” thing, too.
LikeLiked by 13 people
fbn twice called him president yesterday. boomchacka.
Hahahaaaa, woooo weee, foot stomp, belly laugh, knee slap, Hahahaaaa Haha, Trump the master troll! Bwahahahaha
LikeLiked by 4 people
Happy New Year to the perpetually butthurt opposition.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump’s 70… hasn’t played golf in a year and a half… and just shot 75 on a par 72 LOL
LikeLiked by 9 people
I know. Incredible.
He played with Tiger Woods last week though.
Sundance, has “Lindsey Graham” always been in the pic at the top of the page or is he a new addition?!? Maybe I just didn’t notice him lurking in the background! So many we could add in there—need a panorama to get them all in!
I cannot remember welcoming a New Year with as much political hope at I do 2017, even the election of Ronald Reagan….. I just hope DJT has a memory as long as mine ~ remembering the RINO NeverTrumpers such as Ryan, McConnell, McCain, Graham, Cruz, Flake, et al! Please, DJT, “…..keep your friends close ~ and your [our] enemies closer!!! God speed…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lindsey is wearing a dress!!! Tee hee!
LikeLike
“Nope ,.. no butthurt here. Next!”
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1BarTcXgAAW3rX.jpg:large
That Fireworks graphic is one of my favorites on CTH. Especially the Lindsay Graham reference. snort!
The media trolls Trump 24/7.
His political opposition spends more time threatening to obstruct him than they do at their overpaid jobs.
Yet, with fewer than 140 digital characters, he controls the narrative and frustrates them continually.
Quite The Artist Of The Deal!
Love it. I have the same attitude this yr! I love PE Mr. Trump! He fights.
And he fights to win!
msm, including fox, are left with reporting on djt’s tweets and of course they have to show those tweets which means they have to try and twist what he says rather than flat out lying about he actually stated. maga.
I keep trying to tell my friend, “we
likelove his tweets!”
Epic.
Happy New Year fellow deplorables!
And that is why he got elected… I hope the media tie their innards in knots and starve to death trying to figure out how or why he continues to befuddle them at every turn. And I was foolish to think the election season was interesting – we have not seen anything yet…
The kindest thing for him to do is keep one foot in their backside and the other on their throat.
That way when he wins again in 2020, they’ll have gotten used to the pain.
I love his tweets, too.
Let me suggest to all of you that when you get a chance, read “The Art of the Deal” and “The Art of the Comeback.” Both give a window into his thinking and are a major reason why I supported him fairly early. I read them after he announced.
Many of you have done so, but if you haven’t, they are still available on Amazon. They give you an idea of how complex his thinking is. I am still amazed that most of the pundits (and especially the NRO NeverTrump crowd, seem to have never read the books, as they still think of him as nothing but a reality show star.
Happy New Year to all of you!
Butt, butt, butt that’s just NOT Presidential …
I trust we all are glad President Trump is setting a different, BETTER standard for what is Presidential. Something like Make in America; Buy American.
Happy New Year to Treepers & Deplorables everywhere. Our Ship of State is being righted by our Glorious Bastard. Full steam ahead!
NO ‘IFs’, ands or BUTTS about it/Trump ‘GOLD STANDARD’/
obie be stompin’ his feets to duh rivum.
Happy New Year Treepers and Trump Train
Happiness, health and prosperity to all you deplorables.
I too am, for the first time in many many years, optimistic.
MAGA.
❤My President Trump!❤
God bless you, Mr. President
~Godspeed#45!
Trump ditches press pool to play golf…
My God! The horror. Think of the children, The press needs a safe place!
Interesting link at the top of the article. Similarities are interesting. Both confident and fearless.
