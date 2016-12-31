Trump Tweets Epic “Happy New Year”…

Posted on December 31, 2016 by

So much similarity.

trump-tweet-happy-new-yearfireworks-4

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2016, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to Trump Tweets Epic “Happy New Year”…

  1. Pam says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:23 pm

    You gotta love it. I think this interview will some up that tweet perfectly.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • catluver99 says:
      December 31, 2016 at 3:29 pm

      I sure like Huckabee, a real straight shooter with some humor. He’ll be the 1st to tell anyone that the Russian hacking theory is just that, a theory with no credible facts. We need to keep knocking down these idiots trying to push a lie.

      I still say that any 15 yr old could have hacked the DNC, podesta’s emails and even clinton’s server with ease. But, according to our jackwagons in office, it takes a band of genius hackers from overseas to touch a gmail account with the password – pa$sword. D’oh! I’m glad to see that even some lefty news is questioning ‘the Russians did it’ meme.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Paco Loco says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:23 pm

    Three more weeks until the inauguration….feels like an eternity!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. lastinillinois says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:23 pm

    Ohmygod that is SO epic.

    This is exactly why i love the entire Trump Team.

    Happy New Year, Trumps and Treepers.
    2017 – full speed ahead!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. georgiafl says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:24 pm

    Likewise Happy New Year from Benjamin Netanyhu:

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. Suzanne says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    A Grand Master at trolling if there ever was one
    Happy New Year all

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Laverne Wojack says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    Love the tweet president Trump. Thank you for a fantastic year. You are a great leader and look forward to all the winning in the New year.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    Today is also Don Jr’s birthday!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  10. Landslide says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:28 pm

    Going to be the best President ever. And we are having the most fun—even amidst all of the corruption, etc. We have HOPE and thank God for his intervention. Happy New Year to you, President Trump! You amaze us and we are so proud to have you as our 45th President!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. India Maria says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:29 pm

    And a HAPPY NEW YEAR it will be! Health, happiness and prosperity to all, and THANK YOU again Mr. President Elect Trump and all your family for sacrificing so much for me and my family.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. sundance says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  15. blutoslounge says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Troll Level: Grand Master Infinity

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  18. aprilyn43 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    Happy New Year President Donald Trump and Mrs Trump – Mike Pence and Mrs Pence

    Thank you for your hard work and for a new year filled with “Hope and Dreams”.
    Happy New Year to the whole Trump cabinet!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. markstoval says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    When I re-tweeted Donald Trump’s tweet; the “likes” were at 180K. It was funny, and well played. I know he was thinking of several Republicans in there as well as the Democrats.

    Happy New Year all. I will go to a jazz concert tonight and enjoy good music as I think of the coming year with Mr. Trump at the helm.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. fedback says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    Obama, media, Clintons, never trumpers all included in one tweet, nice

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  21. Finalage says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:41 pm

    The thing the opposition continues to fail to understand is that Trump enjoys the arena, he enjoys the combat and most of all he enjoys demolishing his foes. Stephen Bannon had a documentary on Palin called the “Undefeated.” I believe that title is more aptly applied to Trump than anyone else. MAGA!! Happy New Year!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. missmarple2 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    Ha! Dr. Kaplan calls him “President Trump.”

    I have given up with that “President-elect” thing, too.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  23. gamecock123 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    Hahahaaaa, woooo weee, foot stomp, belly laugh, knee slap, Hahahaaaa Haha, Trump the master troll! Bwahahahaha

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Arkindole says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    Happy New Year to the perpetually butthurt opposition.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  25. Ron says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    Trump’s 70… hasn’t played golf in a year and a half… and just shot 75 on a par 72 LOL

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  26. Landslide says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:58 pm

    Sundance, has “Lindsey Graham” always been in the pic at the top of the page or is he a new addition?!? Maybe I just didn’t notice him lurking in the background! So many we could add in there—need a panorama to get them all in!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Jim Rogers says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:03 pm

    I cannot remember welcoming a New Year with as much political hope at I do 2017, even the election of Ronald Reagan….. I just hope DJT has a memory as long as mine ~ remembering the RINO NeverTrumpers such as Ryan, McConnell, McCain, Graham, Cruz, Flake, et al! Please, DJT, “…..keep your friends close ~ and your [our] enemies closer!!! God speed…..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. fred5678 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:12 pm

    Lindsey is wearing a dress!!! Tee hee!

    Like

    Reply
  29. fred5678 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    “Nope ,.. no butthurt here. Next!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. james23 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    That Fireworks graphic is one of my favorites on CTH. Especially the Lindsay Graham reference. snort!

    Like

    Reply
  31. patrickhenrycensored says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    The media trolls Trump 24/7.
    His political opposition spends more time threatening to obstruct him than they do at their overpaid jobs.
    Yet, with fewer than 140 digital characters, he controls the narrative and frustrates them continually.
    Quite The Artist Of The Deal!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. LKA in LA says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Love it. I have the same attitude this yr! I love PE Mr. Trump! He fights.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. don welch says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:42 pm

    msm, including fox, are left with reporting on djt’s tweets and of course they have to show those tweets which means they have to try and twist what he says rather than flat out lying about he actually stated. maga.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. NJF says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:44 pm

    I keep trying to tell my friend, “we like love his tweets!”

    Epic.

    Happy New Year fellow deplorables!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    And that is why he got elected… I hope the media tie their innards in knots and starve to death trying to figure out how or why he continues to befuddle them at every turn. And I was foolish to think the election season was interesting – we have not seen anything yet…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      December 31, 2016 at 4:10 pm

      The kindest thing for him to do is keep one foot in their backside and the other on their throat.
      That way when he wins again in 2020, they’ll have gotten used to the pain.

      Like

      Reply
  36. missmarple2 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    I love his tweets, too.

    Let me suggest to all of you that when you get a chance, read “The Art of the Deal” and “The Art of the Comeback.” Both give a window into his thinking and are a major reason why I supported him fairly early. I read them after he announced.

    Many of you have done so, but if you haven’t, they are still available on Amazon. They give you an idea of how complex his thinking is. I am still amazed that most of the pundits (and especially the NRO NeverTrump crowd, seem to have never read the books, as they still think of him as nothing but a reality show star.

    Happy New Year to all of you!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. Alison says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:59 pm

    Butt, butt, butt that’s just NOT Presidential …

    I trust we all are glad President Trump is setting a different, BETTER standard for what is Presidential. Something like Make in America; Buy American.

    Happy New Year to Treepers & Deplorables everywhere. Our Ship of State is being righted by our Glorious Bastard. Full steam ahead!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. fedback says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Happy New Year Treepers and Trump Train

    Like

    Reply
  39. JP says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:07 pm

    Happiness, health and prosperity to all you deplorables.

    I too am, for the first time in many many years, optimistic.

    MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  40. andi lee says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:08 pm

    ❤My President Trump!❤

    God bless you, Mr. President

    ~Godspeed#45!

    Like

    Reply
  41. markstoval says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Trump ditches press pool to play golf…

    My God! The horror. Think of the children, The press needs a safe place!

    Like

    Reply
  42. TheseTruths says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    Interesting link at the top of the article. Similarities are interesting. Both confident and fearless.

    Like

    Reply
  43. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s