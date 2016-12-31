Horrible Updates – New Year Terrorism Strikes Istanbul Nightclub in Turkey – Update: 39 Dead, 69 Wounded…

WARNING: Reporting is somewhat sketchy.  However, early reports indicates one or two men adorned in Christmas or Santa outfits, and armed with rifles, entered a nightclub in Istanbul Turkey and opened fire on the crowd.  According to current reporting there were as many as 500-800 people in the club when the shooting began.

update-1UPDATE 1100pm EST: At least 35 people have been confirmed killed, with approximately 40 more wounded.  update-1 UPDATE 1:00am EST Unfortunately the death toll has now climbed to 39 people killed and 69 people wounded.  There are many foreign nationals missing.  The gunman/gunmen are still at large.

turkey-new-year-2CNN REPORT: Istanbul (CNN) – At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as they were celebrating the new year, Turkey’s Interior Minister said.

“We are face to face with a terror attack,” Interior minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters. Twenty-one of the dead have been identified, he said. Of those, 16 were foreign nationals and five were Turkish”.

US officials also called it a terrorist attack, making it the first of 2017. Soylu also said that “the efforts to locate the terrorist are ongoing. Security forces have begun the necessary operations. God willing soon (the attacker) will be apprehended.” (read more)

Video shows gunman shooting his way into the Istanbul Night Club. Bullets bounce off vehicles and one person shot in the street.

Twitter accounts have additional information below:

  1. Rudy Bowen says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    I have difficulty feeling anything about this, much less sympathy or even empathy. They are doing what they do, but at least this time it’s mostly their own.
    Just the way I feel (or don’t feel, to be more accurate).
    As long as it stays over there, and out of Israel, they should go for it.

    • Trumped1 says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:22 pm

      There are a lot of sane people in turkey especially in Istanbul that we should help out if we want to avoid Turkey becoming another outright islamic state(it is in many parts already)

    • amjean says:
      December 31, 2016 at 11:37 pm

      Reread your posting and realize that
      innocent people were killed and injured.

      • Rudy Bowen says:
        January 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

        Reread some history and realize what we are dealing with.
        Any innocent visiting that region of the world now is taking a foolish risk with a very real chance of harm, and I won’t shed a tear when they lose a bet better not taken to start with. I’m with justice about the ‘natives’.

    • v4ni11ista says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:51 am

      Speaking of insensitive…
      …A dyslexic Imam walks into a bra,
      screams, “You shall submit to sharia law!”

      The patrons kept drinking their pints ‘cuz they know
      that dyslexic Imams, themselves, never blow

      up their own asses, but save all the fun
      of Ramadan Bombathons for Muslim young.

      “Beware, Ifnidels, the Pigion of Releace!”
      (As it releases its pigeon religion feces.)

    • maiingankwe says:
      January 1, 2017 at 4:34 am

      Of the 21 identified, 16 were foreign nationals, the other five were from Turkey. There could be an American in that group or more.

      I don’t care to who or where it happens, there are innocents being killed over this stupid so-called religion. My heart does go out to the victims, and their families and friends. There is too much blood and it’s everywhere. It should stay on the battlefield, not brought to civilians, but then again we’re talking about cowards. Heaven forbid they were on an equal playing field, they might get killed themselves that way.

      I do understand where you are coming from though, and you’re just as entitled to what you think and feel as I am. I know it’s difficult to empathize when it’s happening among their own so-called religious group, however, I am pretty sure not all of the victims were muslim.

      Please understand I am not trying to change your view, I am only sharing mine, which is different. There is nothing wrong with how either of us feel or think.

  2. guitar107 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:23 pm

    Terrorism used to happen 10-20 times a year. Now it’s every effin’ day. This is too much.
    Someone has to step up to the plate and put an end to this. A coalition of the US, Russia, Israel, Egypt and Japan would be a start.
    No muzzy immigration: deport/incarcerate the troublemakers, take the war to them, and if it happens in their own countries, let them k*ll each other.

    • georgiafl says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:39 pm

      The General Pershing ‘pork cure’ may be needed.

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        December 31, 2016 at 11:32 pm

        If terrorists are captured alive, they should be fed to pigs, one body part at a time. If they are killed, they should be ground up and fed to pigs. Either way, they will end their journey as pig feces. This will scare the hell out of any would be jihadis.

      • 7delta says:
        January 1, 2017 at 10:42 am

        Since pork products are already used in manufacturing ammo, explosives and weapon lubricants, maybe we need a PSA campaign to inform the public. Encourage manufacturers to proudly display the logo: “Pork. The All-Purpose Ingredient” and to include on all products: “Warning! The worldwide use of pork products in our industry is standard. Handling or use of our products will result in skin contact, inhalation and infiltration of pork products into the surrounding environment. Do not use if pork allergies are present or if contact with pork violates personal beliefs. Be aware that U.S. military, federal, State and local law enforcement and private citizens use standard industry products. Contact with users may also result in personal and environmental contamination.”

    • doit4atlas says:
      January 1, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Trump will make a deal with Putin and then team up with Russia and take care of this mess. Russia and the US are the only entities on earth that can do this. Europe is too liberal and Islamic to save itself, China is not going to help us because Trump is about to destroy them once we make our stuff here their economy is going to suffer and they will have too much to worry about domestically. Who else can fix this? It’s only the US and Russia.

  3. georgiafl says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    *&^%$#@!

    Islam has shown its H8 for the world with 30,024 deadly documented Islamic jihad attacks – that is an average of 5 times per day since 9/11/01.

    http://www.thereligionofpeace.com

  4. Texasranger says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:53 pm

    Turkish security services believe timing and target of the Istanbul attack suggests Islamic State involvement

    Full Story Al Jazeera Dec-31-2016:
    http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/01/scores-dead-attack-istanbul-nightclub-170101003450788.html

    Islamic Muslim Terrorist

    Liked by 5 people

  5. Wookiebush says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:59 pm

    This is a horrible tragedy. That being said, I wonder what the motivations of the gunmen were…
    #ReligionofPeace(Tm)

    W.
    RAR!

    • fuzzi says:
      January 1, 2017 at 9:21 am

      I immediately noticed in the article that US officials called it a terrorist attack…really?

      Are they sure it’s not just work-related violence? /sarc

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. sundance says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:06 pm

  7. Texasranger says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:17 pm

    Islamic Muslim Terrorist – Muslims Ideology is Fake Religion

    Australian Politician’s Anti-Islam Speech Tells It Like It Is..!

    Video Islamic Muslims 2016:

    And

    Here’s The Truth About Islam Muslims…

    Help Save America From This Disease of Islamic Muslim Terror.!

    • Howie says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:27 am

      Out with it.

    • maiingankwe says:
      January 1, 2017 at 5:06 am

      Thank you Texas Ranger.

      It lookedlike quite a number we’re offended by the truth and walked out on the lady while she was speaking. Ignorance is bliss I guess.

      I wish I was able to have saved the original of your second video. Im not talking about the graphics, it was just more in your face with the truth and able to scare the hell out of you a bit quicker. This one was still good, and I do appreciate you sharing this with us.
      Thank you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:00 am

    It occurred to me that John Lennon’s “Imagine” could be a great song with just a few revisions. “Imagine there’s no Muslims, no terrorists trying to kill us, no suicide bombers, no virgins to die for” etc., etc..

  9. barton2016 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:03 am

    New Years 2017 resolution… bomb the chit out of ISIS!!

  10. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Find evidence tying Obama to ISIS, then hold him responsible for all terror attacks committed by ISIS and turn him over to any foreign country that desires to prosecute him. If he supported terrorists with money and/or weapons, then he’s an accessory and should be treated as one.

  11. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Please, please try and convince friends and loved ones not to go to crowded venues: concerts, clubs, street marches, parades, city marathons, outdoor markets, sports events, fireworks shows, museums – not even churches unless the security is top notch.

    That priest in France had his throat slit execution style in church. These are the days we live in. All we can do is our OWN part, and warn others. People are in denial.

    ISIS is racking up quite the body count, but it requires the cooperation of the masses to congregate.

    • nimrodman says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:10 am

      So we quit living life as the tradeoff for allowing muslims to live among us here in Western Civilization.

      I’d propose that Western Civilization start considering how to flip that equation … thank you very much.

      • nimrodman says:
        January 1, 2017 at 3:12 am

        … not picking on your reasoning in particular, zephyr.
        I’m just sayin’ …

        • nimrodman says:
          January 1, 2017 at 3:22 am

          Another aspect: look at the enormous financial outlays for policing and investigative tracking of these savages in Western Nations.

          Fully militarized New Years Eve celebrations in France and England. Tons of police and concrete barriers, yet no porta-potties allowed in New York City. That’s one way to impose a sharia ban on alcoholic beverages. “No celebration for YOU!”

          If all these Nations weren’t printing meaningless funny money, it’d really amount to economy-breaking expenditures to police these muzzies, BLMers, and assorted DNC- and Soros-paid commie rioters.

          But hey – don’t get me started.
          Happy New Year everyone.

    • Kekela Ward says:
      January 1, 2017 at 7:03 am

      Terrible advice. You’re saying WE should change our ways for these primitives? I think not. Start packing. even if it is illegal. Crumbs do it all the time and don’t get caught. Just don’t act stupid in public and watch your printing. Carry at least a folding knife. With a knife, you can get a gun (hard, but not impossible). Learn how to operate different firearms. Learn what the police in your area carry and how to put those firearms into action. Sadly, they will take casualties trying to save innocents. There will be weapons lying about that you can use if you know how to make them work. Sorry, sad times we live in. Like Dennis Miller said, “Americans are known for having a long fuse. But at the end of the day, it’s attached to a very big bomb”.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • MfM says:
        January 1, 2017 at 7:40 am

        Good advice. Every time I go to the range there is switching around of the various guns so that everyone fires everything. Once you’ve fired ten different hand guns there are similar things you look for.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Dixie says:
        January 1, 2017 at 11:36 am

        I like that Dennis Miller quote. Since so far the terrorists attacks have not caused that fuse to blow, maybe it will take the liberals to eventually do it. An example of the shallow and stupid thinking of liberals: this egotistical fool thinks he can reason with the Iranians.

    • Alleycats says:
      January 1, 2017 at 9:12 am

      No.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 1, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      Conceal carry or open carry – depending on local/state statutes – everyone that is physically able.

      That is Step #1.

      Step #2 (assuming Step #1 is not an effective deterrent): burn the mosques.
      All the mosques.

      And put every burning on local news.

      No need for a Step #3.

      • copperchief says:
        January 1, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        Always, always carry some sort of weapon and be prepared to defend yourself. You’ve completely lost the battle before the war if you adopt a victim mentality and allow yourself to be cowed.

    • imprimipotest says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      There is a readily available antidote for all countries plagued by this disease … permit (and encourage the training of anyone capable and who so desires in) the possession of concealed-carry firearms.

  12. Howie says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:23 am

    Islam…get it the hell out.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 1, 2017 at 9:27 am

      1) Make Islamists our biggest export and smallest import.
      2) Turn cargo ships and planes into Repatriation Vessels.
      3) Dump them all in Saudi Arabia where the human rights barbaric ideology began and should be contained forever.
      4) No more tolerance for Islam’s slavery, trafficking in drugs, p0rn, and human beings, its treatment of women, children and minorities or its hatred/persecution of Jews and Christians. Ever.
      5) Serve notice that any terrorist act on US soil will be retaliated upon the country of origin of that person – or if a US citizen convert, upon the country of that person’s imam or strain of Islam, their family and children will be deported to Saudi Arabia forever.
      6) Serve notice that capital punishment and the General Pershing Pork Cure will be visited upon all perpetrators of terrorist acts.

      • Bob says:
        January 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        The rule should be simple. Any Muslim attack that results in death or injury should result in the death of 10,000 Muslims for each death or injury. So in 2016 for instance we are looking at 500 million Muslims. That cuts them in half. Would take 20 years before peace. Those Muslims who no longer wish to be associated can convert to any other religion. In the US and other nations Muslims should be illegal of course.

  13. JAS says:
    January 1, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Google Mapsand Panoramio images of the Reina Restaurant / nightclub where the massacre took place. Looks like a very nice place with room for a lot of people. Reports are saying there were about 600 patrons inside and that some jumped into the Bosphorus to escape.

  14. fedback says:
    January 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Apparently there had been politicians in Turkey targeting new year celebrations and religious directorate calling it incompatible

  15. Jenny R. says:
    January 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Dressed up in “Christmas” attire? Looks like the Armenians are now going to get cracked down on — Erdogan’s been wanting to.
    http://www.christianpost.com/news/turkeys-new-jihad-on-christian-armenians-116957/

    And he’s not even trying to hide his false flag ops very well now — the terrorists will more than likely be his own islamist pets, and the details are for home consumption to help shore up his support…because nothing works better than anger and fear to motivate a crowd.

    It is not safe for any Christian in the MENA, and this is creeping out into SS Africa and Central/SE Asia…and Europe.

  16. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Paris, France has turned into a garbage strewn slum with Islamists camping in the medians of Paris Streets….

    And 40,000 automobiles per year get torched by Islamists:

  17. angryduc says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Chalk up another 39 dead for McCain, Graham, and Rubio. <——

  18. Sunshine says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    New footage from inside the club – notice the dog that calmly walks through:

