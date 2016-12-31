Horrible Updates – New Year Terrorism Strikes Istanbul Nightclub in Turkey – Update: 39 Dead, 69 Wounded…

WARNING: Reporting is somewhat sketchy. However, early reports indicates one or two men adorned in Christmas or Santa outfits, and armed with rifles, entered a nightclub in Istanbul Turkey and opened fire on the crowd. According to current reporting there were as many as 500-800 people in the club when the shooting began.

UPDATE 1100pm EST: At least 35 people have been confirmed killed, with approximately 40 more wounded. UPDATE 1:00am EST Unfortunately the death toll has now climbed to 39 people killed and 69 people wounded. There are many foreign nationals missing. The gunman/gunmen are still at large.

CNN REPORT: Istanbul (CNN) – At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as they were celebrating the new year, Turkey’s Interior Minister said.

“We are face to face with a terror attack,” Interior minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters. Twenty-one of the dead have been identified, he said. Of those, 16 were foreign nationals and five were Turkish”.

US officials also called it a terrorist attack, making it the first of 2017. Soylu also said that “the efforts to locate the terrorist are ongoing. Security forces have begun the necessary operations. God willing soon (the attacker) will be apprehended.” (read more)

