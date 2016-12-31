Happy New Year everyone.
Whether you are celebrating large or small we hope everybody has a heart filled with joy and optimism as the New Year begins. You deserve it. We wish the absolute best for you and your family, and we cherish another year of fellowship.
With abiding love, thankfulness and appreciation,
Sundance
.…and no matter where you are, please be safe.
Wishing all my dear, fellow Treepers: Happy New Year!!
And a very special thank you to your Sundance – you are the best.
…to you… [the New Year hasn’t helped autocorrect, I see]
Looking forward to a YUUUUGE 2017
Everyone here means much to me. Upon awakening early this AM, I read the “Wild Ride” and “April 29, 2016” articles and comments. I’ve been tearing up all morning about DJT’s being more than I even realized, and I have wanted his presidency since 2012. The picture of the lion in the sky with the father and son along with the caption “And We Lived In the Time of Trump” is my favorite image.
A wonderful Treeper posted a vid from Indiana. In it DJT said, “We’re going to love again.” That’s been added to my NY’s resolutions. Although I hadn’t stopped smiling at strangers, speaking to them, I’ll “UP” that a wee bit but will remain cautious. If the SJW’s are to learn how to be “real” people, they need people like us to teach them. If we reach even one, we’ve honored President Trump.
Thank you, Sundance, Ad Rem, Menagerie, (etc.) and all Treepers for SO MUCH, too immense to name. Happy New Year to all. 2017 will be the best year of our lives. I LOVE/APPRECIATE YOU!!!
Thanks Sundance,
Happy New Year to you and your family, and the Happy New Year to all at the CTH and your families!
-JoeS
Happy New Year to all!
Happy New Year 2017! What a year we have been through, and now we can look forward to many changes to one this year. It will be great, hah. All the best to everyone’s!
