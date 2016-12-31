Happy New Year…

Posted on December 31, 2016 by

Happy New Year everyone.

Whether you are celebrating large or small we hope everybody has a heart filled with joy and optimism as the New Year begins.  You deserve it.  We wish the absolute best for you and your family, and we cherish another year of fellowship.

With abiding love, thankfulness and appreciation,

Sundance

happy-new-year-4
happy-new-year-5trump-melania-4les-deplorables-5

.…and no matter where you are, please be safe.

This entry was posted in Treehouse Campfire, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

487 Responses to Happy New Year…

Older Comments
  1. redlegleader68 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Wishing all my dear, fellow Treepers: Happy New Year!!

    And a very special thank you to your Sundance – you are the best.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Atticus says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Looking forward to a YUUUUGE 2017

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Rural NC says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Everyone here means much to me. Upon awakening early this AM, I read the “Wild Ride” and “April 29, 2016” articles and comments. I’ve been tearing up all morning about DJT’s being more than I even realized, and I have wanted his presidency since 2012. The picture of the lion in the sky with the father and son along with the caption “And We Lived In the Time of Trump” is my favorite image.

    A wonderful Treeper posted a vid from Indiana. In it DJT said, “We’re going to love again.” That’s been added to my NY’s resolutions. Although I hadn’t stopped smiling at strangers, speaking to them, I’ll “UP” that a wee bit but will remain cautious. If the SJW’s are to learn how to be “real” people, they need people like us to teach them. If we reach even one, we’ve honored President Trump.

    Thank you, Sundance, Ad Rem, Menagerie, (etc.) and all Treepers for SO MUCH, too immense to name. Happy New Year to all. 2017 will be the best year of our lives. I LOVE/APPRECIATE YOU!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. JoeS says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Thanks Sundance,

    Happy New Year to you and your family, and the Happy New Year to all at the CTH and your families!

    -JoeS

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ogre says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Happy New Year to all!

    Like

    Reply
  7. goswellGoswell says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Happy New Year 2017! What a year we have been through, and now we can look forward to many changes to one this year. It will be great, hah. All the best to everyone’s!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s