April 29th 2016 – The Moment Many More Realized Trump Was Their President…

We lived in the “Time of Trump”:

father-and-son-4…. “And we lived in the time of Trump” !

  1. MfM says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    While the California moment cemented a lot of Trump supporters there are two others that we’ve discussed that I know changed people’s minds after the Convention.

    One was Hillary being tossed in her van on Sept. 11th. That day the video took some time to surface and all over my FB feed the Hillary trolls were downplaying it as no big deal. When the video surfaced there was silence.

    The second where I know absolutely it changed minds was the Dr. Carson debate debacle. Being able to repeatedly link that made a difference in several ‘never Trumpers’ change of heart.

    I know of no one who changed their mind because of the hacked emails.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      December 31, 2016 at 9:52 pm

      All true. I’m not sure which CA moment you’re talking about, but the one I think about was the San Jose rally where Trump supporters were attacked to a degree that even the MSM couldn’t ignore. Those films were brutal, and ran for a couple of days. America got to see the face of the left, the fact of those in opposition to Trump. I believe that night changed some fence-sitters to Trumpers.

      And believe me when I tell you that many of us took it directly to that Police Chief and to the Mayor in a very real way. People showed up demanding the Chief quit, likewise the mayor. Tens of thousands of emails and calls came in, many from this site. They didn’t quit, but they were cowed, truly cowed. The violence that the left had engineered at rallies stopped almost immediately after that, they realized that they had grossly overplayed their hand. But the way it stopped also made it very clear that they could turn it on, and turn it off, at will, and that violence was an integral part of the Clinton/Obama strategy.

      What an election…almost every day something incredible was going on, and you had to learn to just roll with the punches and keep on fighting. Our side never quit, never relented, and would NOT accept defeat, no matter what they threw at us or PE Trump.
      It was just “Bring it on, we’ll eat it up!” Without having a candidate willing to lead by example, it would have been almost impossible to endure what we had to take every day.
      But we all did it!

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • Mike says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:52 pm

      Comments about Hillary’s health were framed as a “desperate conspiracy theory.” After all, “Trump had no chance of winning.” Nate Silver said so, so it had to be true.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • fuzzi says:
      January 1, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Trump’s gentlemanly treatment of Dr. Carson before the NH debate stood out for me…character DOES matter.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  2. Sherlock says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    I remember going to a campaign headquarters opening in Long Beach, CA. Now this is CA, for crying out loud, LA county. But the spirit in the place that day was infectious, off the charts great. They were signing up volunteers, people singing patriotic songs, plenty of food, just great. Local TV news camera comes in to try to do a story about how it’s only white people that support Trump, yada yada….Whoops! Probably under 1/2 were white folks, rest were asian (lots), black, hispanic, you name it. We knew we had no chance in CA, and that there would be few if any rallies out here, but it didn’t matter. You could tell that it was REAL, and that something HUGE was happening, and we were getting to be part of it. Wonderful day, wonderful year fighting alongside the Trump brigades.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. SteveInCO says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:45 pm

    And he WILL BE president in 19 days, 01 hours, and 15 minutes!

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    And Hitlary Klinton will be president in [NEVER EVER].

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Blibber says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    It was a different time entirely for me.
    I can remember Donald Trump very well, from when I was a young man – a teenager in the 1980s. It was a time when you could see the positive spirit in America. It dripped from everything. People were proud, the economy was strong – people had options and choices in their lives. Being successful was not a dirty word – and it seemed as if anyone could achieve it – through work. That was always what I was taught, and that seemed to me to be the American Dream.
    Trump was well known then, and to me, he represented that simple dream. Yes, he had a little bit to get started with, but so do a lot of people. Not everyone, but a lot do. A lot squander their opportunities.
    I liked Trump then, and I like him now. When I saw him then (which was more rare), he seemed soft-spoken, sensible, direct – and proud of his accomplishments. I never saw a reason why he shouldn’t be. That’s always been my take.
    So – I always liked the Donald. Though most of you don’t know me, and though I’m not a billionaire – I am much like Trump. Everything he says always seems to be the same thing I’m thinking (generally, if not often quite specifically). It’s hard for me not to agree with someone like that.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Radiopatriot says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:43 pm

    Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse, you really do a great job of conveying more than just the news. Your heart for our country and for the man who has promised he will take the slings and arrows for us is, well, it’s touching.

    Like your inspired image of a father pointing to the LION and telling his son, “…And we lived in the time of Trump!”

    Thank you for all you do, Sundance. Happy New Year to you and all the Treepers who’ve never lost faith, never gave up, and always maintained the countenance of happy warriors (like Andrew B.)

    It always feel like home when I drop by.

    Happy 2017! Together we will make America great again.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:01 am

    I don’t if it was THE thing, but it was a BIG thing:

    Diamond and Silk – Take on Kelly Megyn – Smelly Kelly

    “Blow on this: Leave my man, Donald Trump, the HELL alone.”

    “He’s going to be the next President whether you like it Megyn Kelly, or Kelly Megyn, whatever your name is, or not.”

    Days never to be forgotten.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:33 am

    The first time Diamond and Silk spoke at a Trump rally.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:27 am

    This little boys chooses Trump

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. anarchist335 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Yes sundance, that was the day I was sure of Donald John Trump! He wasn’t even phased by jumping a ditch and coming in the back way. Hell w the DNC rabble rousers. I thought, “Man, Trump is something else!” MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. fred5678 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:19 am

    I signed up as a volunteer Sept 2015, worked at 2 of the 3 Trump rallies in Pensacola, attended the 3rd, also last Thank You rally in Mobile, plus Pence rally in Pensacola. Worked phone banks, walked neighborhoods, distributed yard signs (and got attacked by a kid with a baseball bat.)

    Haven’t had as much fun since walking neighborhoods in Santa Monica for Goldwater and going to 2 rallies at Dodger Stadium in 1964.

    HAPPY 2017 TO 2025 !!.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2017 at 8:44 am

    President-elect of the USA Donald J. Trump = LARGE AND IN CHARGE!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. shadowcole says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Like a Boss, I remember seeing this and thinking, God is on his side, he will win and nothing, no one can stop him. It made me proud to be on the Trump train, proud to be an American. I watched as his right hand man, the tall thin private security guy removed his tie from his shoulder like he had to take care of his boss, very kind of sweet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. katherine009 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Mitt Romney’s comments about Trump just before the Michigan primary did it for me. I was furious! Then I started watching a few speeches on line. Two really stood out: the meeting he had with the Florida Haitians, and the one with the military folks (where he was accused of criticizing vets with PTSD). I saw how the attendees really longed for a leader, and how much Trump was moved by them. You could see his resolve increase and harden the further into the campaign he went.

    Like

    Reply
  15. mariposa232 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Happy New Year Sundance and treepers ! The best of 2016 was the Lion Donald coming in to rescue this country from the grip of the evil talons of the Obama/ Clinton/Bush raptors ! I’ll never forget the Miami rally in September when the deplorable banner was unveiled, and he walked onstage to that awesome theme from le Mis,. I can say I was there ! The energy , the goodwill and , yes the love , was electric . It was knowing that history was occurring, and that the future was being remade before our very eyes. I knew he would win. I kept everyone in my circle spirits up , because of that rally., and with the treehouse , kept on believing. On the eve of the election I looked up to the sky , and there it was, a huge cloud in the shape of a pouncing Lion. I knew then the spirit was real, that America , by the grace of God, had found its way back from the abyss.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Libertyvibe says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The moment I knew: At the first Republican debate when they asked if any of them would consider running as an Independent if they didn’t get the nomination. Then our hero raised his hand, stood out from his podium in front of all of those cucks, liars and demons and said, “I am willing to stand up to you!” I was folding laundry. I stood up. I screamed. I cheered. I think I cried. My kids thought I was crazy. I knew God had finally answered 20 years of prayer.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Libertyvibe says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I just reposted this article on my wordpress, along with a few other poignant Trump memories from our journey this year. Please visit, and feel free to share your links in my comment section. I would like to add them. It has been an honor and a privilege being on this train with you people!
    http://wp.me/p7kZHT-jR

    Like

    Reply
