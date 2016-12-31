April 29th 2016 – The Moment Many More Realized Trump Was Their President…

We lived in the “Time of Trump”:

#ResevoirDons The moment we all knew he would be president. pic.twitter.com/PuMuc97Odf — Clinton Body Count (@tony_2A) November 22, 2016

I just watched Trump, a 69 yr old billionaire walk down a highway and over a median, just to speak to his supporters. That's my President! — Adam D. Brown (@aduanebrown) April 29, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump made it clear today- we were going to the #CAGOPConvention– no matter how we got there. #LEADER🇺🇸https://t.co/HZYbxv94L2 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) April 30, 2016

Incredible. @realDonaldTrump avoids protesters via highway shoulder, ditch behind hotel to enter CA @GOP event https://t.co/qAAxwfNTbG — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) April 29, 2016

…. “And we lived in the time of Trump” !