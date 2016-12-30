December 30th – 2016 Presidential Victory – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “2016 Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

696 Responses to December 30th – 2016 Presidential Victory – Open Discussion

  1. Cheezus says:
    December 30, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    One score and one day from now the dodo bird will wander off into isolated rumor and the lion will roar.

    God bless America!

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 30, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    Pending Trump Executive Order on OBAMA REGULATIONS:

    No New Regulations will be implemented before my Administration has fully vetted them for Constitutionality and Congress has fully funded them for implementation and enforcement.

    Under our America First policy, all Regulations must produce more economic benefit than the cost they impose.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 30, 2016 at 1:53 pm

      UPDATE:
      No New Regulations will be implemented before my Administration has fully vetted them for Constitutionality and Congress has fully funded them for implementation and enforcement under a BALANCED BUDGET.

      The days of adding Deficits and Debt to fund further Regulation are over.

  3. georgiafl says:
    December 30, 2016 at 1:50 pm

    Trump social media update….
    Total Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following: 39,398,538 – 9:30am – 12/30
    That is an increase of one million since 12/20 – 10 days.

  4. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    December 30, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    This is the keenest and most levelheaded place on the internet and as such I value any opinions you might have about something that is troubling me.

    Twitter personalities that talk about “branding” when they talk about themselves.

    These same people often sell books and other merchandise, or are in the process of setting themselves up to do so.

    Profiting is something I am not opposed to. but I suddenly had the epiphany that these “branding” people are in effect pimping themselves and view their followers as a customer base. Should this bother me? I am conflicted. Thanks.

  5. codasouthtexas says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:00 pm

    from British PM:

  6. Duke Taber says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    Because of the great people who post on this thread, sometimes I am able to come up with a good article. Thanks to all of you!

    • Notmeagain says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:07 pm

      I think he’s been itching to give Obama the gate/a bitch slap/heartburn/his comeppance and now he feels freer to come out like the other Trump supporters.

      • MoniQueMoniCat says:
        December 30, 2016 at 5:26 pm

        Putin is obviously part of the SILENT MAJORITY😀

        Walking on EGGSHELLS around an abusive NARCISSIST tyrant called OBAMA…

        Thank you Donald J. Trump for being the voice of the Silent Majority WHO IS NOW A VERY NOISY MAJORITY and apparently we are all around the WORLD!!

        • Luck is not all says:
          December 30, 2016 at 5:40 pm

          Even Putin was afraid of being called racist before Trump taught all of us , including Putin, that we are not racist, we are people with common sense. Its what I answer back when somebody gratuitously call me racist.

  7. gildie says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:03 pm

    Was just wondering whether Sundance has had time to analyze the voting data
    from the election to find out why the estimate of 73 million votes
    for Trump came up 10 million short.
    Not complaining, mind you. Just curious.
    Was it a particular voter group that stayed home?
    Was Clinton’s support underestimated?
    Was it fraud?

    • big bad mike says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:29 pm

      Trump now holds the record for most Republican Votes in a Presidential Election.
      He lost at least 2 Million Votes in CA,IL,NY because of lower Republican turnout due to overwhelming voter fraud – not an excuse – but it did affect the turnout – although it shouldn’t have. People have a tendency to give up if they see no chance at victory. I think this also affected turnout in many states which are overwhelming Republican because the MSM hammered home the meme that Trump had NO CHANCE. Now many people feel foolish and they should have turned out anyway. Spoke to a workmate who just returned from Ireland – he said the country is in shock – Paddy Powers paid off Hillary bettors early – and he said the odds going into the last weekend before the election were 33-1 against Trump becoming POTUS. HA HA HA HA HA HA. I am Irish – but sometimes we can be the stupid people.

    • Tejas Rob says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:40 pm

      I’d say a substantial number of that 10 million is due to people who only know what is happening in the world through what the MSM tells them. Some bought the “Trump is literally Hitler” line and some who would have voted for Trump stayed home because they believed the polls and pundits who said Hillary would win easily.

    • Ken Lawson says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:53 pm

      I don’t know that Sundance would address it. He made the prediction and, while his numbers were off by 10 million, Trump still won. My guess is that Sundance will move on and focus on the future. People don’t often make a public display of why they were wrong.

      • andi lee says:
        December 30, 2016 at 3:17 pm

        I don’t believe Sundance was wrong, and I do believe his data will prove out as spot-on. Be patient.

        TrueTheVote & JumpVote have joined forces – HUGE data release coming – it takes time to consolidate the massive data gathered. I think, March-April, time-frame was said.

        • SteveInCO says:
          December 30, 2016 at 7:21 pm

          Now all we need is for someone with the power to order arrests to ACT on that data dump.

          Throwing a bunch of assclowns into jail will make it harder for the Other Side to simply write it off as some tinfoil hat BS.

      • Athena the Warrior says:
        December 30, 2016 at 4:23 pm

        Sigh Sundance DIDN’T make a mistake. The Monster Vote was needed to neutralize the massive voter fraud that took place-illegals, swiping ballots multiple times, e-vote fraud, refugees. God’s grace won this.

        • SteveInCO says:
          December 30, 2016 at 7:26 pm

          Slight problem with your logic. The things you mention would have done nothing to decrease Trump’s vote total, and the question is why did his total not come out high enough. (They did enhance Hitlary’s total, but SD made no prediction on that that I am aware of.)

          Only a flipped vote would decrease Trump’s total. There would have to be ten million flipped votes though, to explain away the discrepancy.

          Now some claim the total was lowered by people feeling doomed and deciding not to bother; but those are people who didn’t vote, not “votes that should have been for Trump.” That may well explain the discrepancy, but it’s an explanation that has nothing to do with dishonesty in the election process.

    • Lisa Reynolds says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:55 pm

      I thought SD analyzed this shortly after the election. You might do a search for “monster vote” on this site and see what you find.

    • LBB says:
      December 30, 2016 at 3:12 pm

      I think the only group we know for sure stayed home were the AA for H which insults O’s legacy and worth it’s weight in gold.
      The monster vote largely based on all the newly registered Trump voters (passionates) during the primary and general added to the avg numbers from last two Presidential elections. We didn’t count on the original base not showing up , which could be partially from the fact the RNC were not our 100% friend (suppressing vote ). Hopefully the RNC database can be analyzed if regulars didn’t show up, or was there D fraud.

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        December 30, 2016 at 8:54 pm

        What are the guesses as to how much the Never Trumpers reduced PE Trump’s vote total? McMullin ended up with 725,902 votes that would have gone to PE Trump’s total.

        From the numbers of vote cheating that we see in Detroit just imagine how much vote cheating there is over all. They were inflating Hillary’s numbers in Detroit but if that kind of blatant fraud happens I am sure that vote flipping is happening too.

        The important thing is that he won!

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      December 30, 2016 at 5:35 pm

      Was Clinton’s support underestimated. LOOOOOOOOOOOL! No one showed up to her rallies and no one showed up to vote for her either. She only did well in the very bluest of states, she lost the entire Rust Belt!

      Hillary Clinton’s fraud was exposed.

      Trump actually had more votes, there was fraud by ILLEGAL ALIENS, or if you prefer NON RESIDENT ALIENS or NON RESIDENT FOREIGNERS.

      The group that stayed home was what you who are obsessed with skin color would consider. The other groups that stayed home were the Bernie Sanders supporters that hate Hillary Clinton the war mongering war criminal.

      But YES a whole lotta cheating went on and the State of Georgia caught Hillary’s people cheating.

  8. Howie says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    Why do they hate Russia? It is full of white people. It does not practice social justice. It is no longer communist. Case closed.

    • lawrencepaul1 says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:08 pm

      They sure liked good old Uncle Joe though.

      • benifranlkin says:
        December 30, 2016 at 2:29 pm

        very wicked dude but a dead one. now dust in his grave

      • Rita Meter Maid says:
        December 30, 2016 at 2:29 pm

        They still like Uncle Joe and his popularity is growing in Russia these days. As for Howie’s comment, he’s right except for the part about them not being communist. They still embrace Marxism but have changed what they call it. If you believe they have changed then I have a bridge in Brooklyn you’d probably buy.

        • lawrencepaul1 says:
          December 30, 2016 at 2:37 pm

          Russia is not Marxist. Changed? Of course they have changed. They have only had a free market for 25 years so have a way to go to catch up but they are working towards it. Saying that Russia is inherently Marxist is like saying that Germany is inherently Nazi, Japan is inherently imperialist or America is inherently racist. Nations move on from their mistakes and Russia has done that.

          • Ken Lawson says:
            December 30, 2016 at 2:59 pm

            No, it’s not like saying Germany is inherently Nazi, etc. The majority of people in Russia never were communist. But those who control the country were and are. Most of the same people who run Russia today are those who were deep-seated communists before the Soviet Union ended. They still follow the same processes, just in a less public manner. They are more refined and subdued, allowing a little more freedom, but they are still the same as they were. They are like the Chinese who have found that a little capitalism is helpful for them. But politically they are still a tightly controlled system. Their lack of change has been written about by many who have left and moved to the west. I’ve had the privilege to meet a number of those people, some former government officials and others just everyday citizens. Every one of them say that it is still a Marxist system.

            • lawrencepaul1 says:
              December 30, 2016 at 3:31 pm

              I knew many Russians when I had a business in London and knew several people who did business in Russia and simply is not true.
              That was over 25 years ago and most of the old communist establishment are either very old or dead. China is a different case altogether.

              • J Miller says:
                December 30, 2016 at 5:51 pm

                We’re going to have a bunch of us who agree and others who disagree on this one. I’ve known dozens of people from Russia who will absolutely swear that communism still controls the leadership of Russia. They have said many times that Russian leadership is just putting on the appearance of being something else, but deep down they are as communist as ever and still working toward a goal of world domination, just using more subtle methods. You say you knew people in London who did business in Russia. They may have a different opinion, but I’ll trust the opinion of those who didn’t just do business there, but were Russian citizens and lived there.

                That said, I am not arguing, but I do believe we can agree to disagree. I would say that what applies here is to do as Ronald Reagan said and trust but verify. A lot of people here act like the Russian leadership is to be trusted without reservation and I just can’t accept that. Maybe if they prove themselves over a few generations they could be blindly trusted, but it’s been such a short time since they claimed to change and I believe it takes generations to show what a country really is.

    • lastinillinois says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:13 pm

      AAAAAAAND,
      the Russians dont tolerate the ‘moslem mischief’.

    • MVW says:
      December 30, 2016 at 4:30 pm

      Because Russia has put a halt to Hillary and Nato Generals corrupt Syrian operation.

      And why wouldn’t she try it here? ISIS is here, why not use them? Greedy, power hungry, evil woman.

  9. Kyrissaean says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:05 pm

    red guard and first order storm trooper seem communist inspired or act like radical progressive that hates anyone that don’t blind follow. heck the democrat idea of thought police is inspired by nazi/maozedong/totalitarians and are true fascist cult. they killed alot of people on behalf of radical leaders that preaches utopia like soros new world order but there’s probably some sinister twisted things just like pal-patine empire.﻿

  10. Howie says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    So far today democrats have called their computer fiasco the same as, The Pearl Harbor Attack, 911, and Watergate. The lunacy is Plus Ultra. This bullshit must be crushed. The hammer must come down. Bring on the Grand Juries on Jan. 21. All these criminals must be investigated and prosecuted for their crimes.

  11. Pam says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    • happy2h says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:56 pm

      Hehe. Invites went out last Friday. Mine ended up in the trash bin. Would have loved to have met the VP elect. BUT I will not support a bunch of never- Trumpers.

      All I needed to see was that the little Neocon shill Kinzinger, on the welcoming committee, to know that this was a fundraiser for the same inept elites who sought to destroy OUR President and the real Republican Party.

      Not only were they not helping in Illinois, they were actively engaging in sabotage.

  12. Pam says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:35 pm

  13. Nchadwick says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    I am confused if Soros is not comparing Trump to Hitler –

    Does that mean that he likes him?

  14. Pam says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:41 pm

  15. Pam says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:44 pm

    • Nchadwick says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:46 pm

      LMFAO — Can picture Obama’s face right now —

      WINNING!

    • codasouthtexas says:
      December 30, 2016 at 2:52 pm

      finally he says something! I sent him tweet this morning saying he needs to say something since obma is tying his hands on everything! I was frustrated with his obozo doing so many bad things to provoke trump and putin!

      • Lisa Reynolds says:
        December 30, 2016 at 3:00 pm

        I don’t see how this is tying Trump’s hands since many (if not all) of these things are reversible. A pen and a phone only gets you so far, and even sanctions made by the UN can be cut short when that infamous organization is defunded and disbanded.

        This is why I don’t think Trump is particularly worried about it.

        • codasouthtexas says:
          December 30, 2016 at 3:31 pm

          some are not reversible! Like the land grab (because of these crazy EPA), what he did at UN against Israel! and if congress votes on anything else he can not reverse! Now Paris they are going to have another UN meeting to vote to tie Trump’s hands to undo anything regarding Israel!
          He tweeted! that is good !

          • auscitizenmom says:
            December 30, 2016 at 3:39 pm

            I thought I heard somebody on FOX today say that the land grab was actually reversible. It may take an act of Congress. I don’t know.

  16. Martin says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:46 pm

  17. Pam says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:48 pm

  18. Martin says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:49 pm

  19. Bull Durham says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    Warmongers are awarded Medals in Ukraine by human rights and war criminal President Poroshenko.

    Yes, it’s our Senators of Insanity McCain and Graham getting a Medal from the man who personally directs the ethnic cleansing war against his own citizens in Donbass.

    Poroshenko is responsible for the death of over 10,000 in just under three years.

    McCain received the Medal of Liberty and Graham was awarded the Order of Yaroslav the Wise. Blood soaked from women and children killed by Ukies, paid by the US.

    Sounds like a Peter Sellers or Monty Python movie.
    http://izvestia.ru/news/655672

    As always, when I bring up the topic of Donbass and the innocents killed, maimed, tortured and raped by Porky and his nazis, I attach the very good anthem video.
    “My open hand now turned into a fist.”

    It helps purify my mind about the scum Senators parading their hatred of good people.

    • andi lee says:
      December 30, 2016 at 3:53 pm

      I think I just … No words. 😭 love their heart, courage, and stubborness of the people of Donbass. Never give up!

      ~Retribution is the Lord’s promise; Vengeance is His alone; it’s coming, Graham, McCain, Poroshenko, CF, CGI, Clintons’, Guistra ilk. I will pray for Donbass and God’s sweet mercy! In Jesus Name, Amen!

  20. Martin says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:52 pm

  21. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    December 30, 2016 at 2:59 pm

  22. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:08 pm

  23. EbonyRapror says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    I don’t believe Putin or Russia is a friend of the US, nor should we expect them to be. Putin and Russia are looking out for their best interests just as any sovereign nation should. But I don’t believe they are the boogie man that the neo-cons want us to believe they are. Russia sees the US as economic competitors and global meddlers and they are correct on both counts. But that doesn’t mean there has to be an overarching acrimonious relationship. There is common ground where we can work together for the betterment of both nations – not the least of which is the still to be fully engaged war against Islamic imperialist terror and the global cabal the abets it. Putin and Russia want to remain a sovereign nation and therein lies the common ground that Trump and Putin can work with each other.

    • codasouthtexas says:
      December 30, 2016 at 3:45 pm

      at least like you said putin is looking out for his country! Who is looking out for us? Our idiot leaders are destroying this freedom loving nation and putin comes out better than obama!

    • lawrencepaul1 says:
      December 30, 2016 at 4:09 pm

      Russia could be as much a friend as any other nation. Including those that we now call friends such Britain, Israel or Saudi Arabia. All nations should ultimately look after their own first. America, Europe and most of the Western world have gone down the globalist self destruction rout. Hopefully we are about to change that. Socially we have more in common with Russia than the EU.

      • auscitizenmom says:
        December 30, 2016 at 4:30 pm

        We definitely have more in common with Russia than Saudi Arabia. Russian allows women to drive. Russia does not support FGM. Russia does not expect their women to wear sacks that cover their whole body. Etc.

        • lawrencepaul1 says:
          December 30, 2016 at 4:36 pm

          And Russia is a Christian country.
          People who still think of Russia as Marxist or communist seem to conveniently forget that fact.
          The EU is a secular society for the most part. Putin himself professes to be a devout Christian.

          • Shanna Gruen says:
            December 30, 2016 at 6:13 pm

            I read your comments earlier claiming that Russia’s leadership was no longer communist and not only do I think those who have replied to you are right, I think it’s naive, at the least, to say they can be trusted. But what stopped me in my tracks was when I read you had written that Russia is a Christian country. No it isn’t. The Bible is very clear that just because someone says they are a Christian does not mean they are. In fact, Jesus warned that on judgment day many would try to claim to be Christians and he’d tell them they were not and that he never knew them. He said the way to heaven was narrow and few would find it. That’s why the Bible says people who claim to be Christian need to examine themselves carefully to make sure their faith is legitimate. Just because someone says they’re something doesn’t make it so. Accepting Putin’s word that he’s a Christian is no different, then, than accepting the Obama said he was a Christian. And Obama’s life proves very clearly he’s not. I also don’t see any real proof Putin is Christian.

            I’ve been a silent reader here until recently and I’ve always enjoyed your comments and agreed with most of them, but the things you say about Russia make me feel that you’re way too trusting. I go along with someone who replied to you upthread and said we need to be like Reagan said and trust but verify.

            • skyborn78 says:
              December 30, 2016 at 6:54 pm

              I don’t think the word “trusting” can be applied here to Russia or the US. That doesn’t mean we can’t have friendly realtions, a good trade balance, and develope some measure of trust in the future. Donald is no fool. He won’t let Putin get away with any monkey business that isn’t in America’s best interest, He also will respect the Russian people and promote goodwill between our two Nations.

          • Concerned Virginian says:
            December 30, 2016 at 8:52 pm

            I believe that the Russian Federation, as the Soviet Union before it, has the “state religion” of the Russian Orthodox Church. I think that Vladimir Putin is a member of this church.
            I think it is also important to remember that Mr. Putin was a member of the Soviet KGB. The KGB roots run very deep in him.
            I am assuming that President-Elect Donald Trump understands that Putin can never really be a “buddy”. Perhaps the best that can be hoped for is that a once-again strong United States of America under President Donald Trump will regard Putin and Russia in light of what my late mother used to call, “Friendly but distant”.

      • Jesse1976 says:
        December 30, 2016 at 6:20 pm

        We’d be foolish to believe the lie we’ve been told that Saudi Arabia is our friend. They are not Jordan, who are an ally and have proved it. Saudi Arabia only wants our money for their oil and our military to fight their wars. Their ties to the Bush family and the fact that they paid for Obama’s Harvard law school education should be warning signs enough for us.

  24. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:27 pm

    • Texian says:
      December 30, 2016 at 3:45 pm

      Putin will not retaliate in kind – and invites them to a party! This is huge.. Putin and his Ambassadors interjecting into the now international “discourse” that has been brought on by Zero himself. Russia is playing chess against Zero and his uniparty. Emperor Zero has no clothes – and the whole world now openly knows it! Zero and the uniparty inadvertently are bringing the world together – but not how they expected!

    • Jesse1976 says:
      December 30, 2016 at 6:15 pm

      The left truly does practice the old idea that if you tell a lie often enough people will believe it.

  25. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:30 pm

    LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

  26. codasouthtexas says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    i hate reading Rolling stones! But when it says something stinks here …..LOL!

  27. SteveInCO says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    20 days, 20 hours, 20 minutes until the end of Oligula’s Reign of Error.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  28. JoeS says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:51 pm

    This is worth watching: Brooke Goldstein absolutely takes Larry Korb apart and frames the Israel-Palestine issue perfectly!

  29. codasouthtexas says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:51 pm

    sundance started a new thread on trump’s epic reply!

  30. Dora says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    Yes!!

  31. Kyrissaean says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:02 pm

    bernie sanders is fear mongering saying on facebook trump will help ryan kill medicare/social security. the same with salon/few others media

  32. Pam says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:35 pm

  33. MVW says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    Too much work ahead to do the party right. Trump cuts it short.

    Party when Hillary is in jail, and Soros takes a dive off the back of a Russian helicopter.

  34. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    Perspective by Paul Joseph Watson!

  35. Dora says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    I didn’t know this!

  36. ZZZ says:
    December 30, 2016 at 4:52 pm

    Steve Bannon: ‘Hobbits and Deplorables Had a Great Run in 2016,’ but It’s Only ‘Top of the First Inning’

    http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2016/12/30/bannon-hobbits-deplorables-great-run-2016-top-first-inning/

  38. Howie says:
    December 30, 2016 at 5:43 pm

    They will soon get to the begging phase. They will beg you to need them when it becomes apparent you need them like a hole in your head.

  39. Pam says:
    December 30, 2016 at 5:45 pm

  40. MVW says:
    December 30, 2016 at 5:59 pm

    If you want to understand how Uniparty works, this investigator is putting the pieces together for a big chunk of it. I have been posting his daily videos, so if you have the interest to know the ‘how does it all work to make money’ it is all there. Uniparty is not a utopian movement, it is a criminal syndicate with utopia fools as fronts. (anyone actually think Soros and Hillary care about unicorns?). And who is pulling Obama’s strings, and how much does he know?

    No doubt Trump knows all of this. This world is full of vile creatures.

    • littleflower481 says:
      December 30, 2016 at 6:18 pm

      I started watching these a couple of days ago when someone, probably you, posted about them. Interesting, but I cannot understand why this guy still thinks Obama and Bill are innocent of involvement. He has it all as Hillary…he is a democrat I guess…but in some way sounds naive about politics. Yet, he is connecting some dots. I only started on day 65 and I guess all of his early videos have disappeared? What did he have on the child theft stuff; he talks about it briefly, but no details. Can you fill us in on the earlier videos? Thanks…watched day 67 yesterday; will watch these later tonight!

  41. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:08 pm


    Israelis answer back to secretary of state Kerry (Length 2:28 min)

    Israeli makes a good point about Kerry and Obama’s fake concern for “Palestinians” and shows the poor Palestinian children starving in SYRIA picking through garbage to find something to eat, Syria, where Obama is causing all that war, yet feels so strongly to help Palestinians in Israel and then the video shows the contrast of bad conditions for Syria with how it is to live inside of Israel and Palestinians at the nice clubs and restaurants.

  42. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:40 pm

  43. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:19 pm

  44. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:21 pm

  45. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    And you wonder why Trump won with a resounding victory.

    New Jersey Public School Teaching Islam Since School Year Started!

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/new-jersey-public-school-teaching-islam-since-school-year-started/

  46. Sandra-VA says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    Remember Khan from the D convention? And the onslaught that ensued? Terry McAulliffe is encouraging him to run for some seat or another in VA… well lookee here!

    Raising money for CAIR!!!!!!!!!

    PE Trump right again.

  47. NoeliCannoli says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    The important thing to remember about Obama is that he loathes America, hates capitalism and wants to be head of a powerful UN. It might have worked if Hillary had won as he expected, but now it is Game Over. All that is left for him to do is act out his infantile narcissism temper tantrum.

  48. patrickhenrycensored says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:58 pm

    When speculating about ‘the who did what hacking,’ it should be noted that the prime suspect should be the political entity with the most to gain from a hillary defeat.
    Not Russia…….not either side of the uniparty……….
    It would be those that have suffered the worst losses in recent history……..
    the moderate democrats.

  49. WSB says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:41 pm

    I did not take time to read the recent thread posts, but at current time, Kimberly G. Is on for Hannity tonight, and it seems the NY Slime is reporting DHS employees and contractors have been taking millions of dollars in bribes to allow drugs and immigrants to cross the border.

    Did we know this?

