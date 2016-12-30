December 30th – 2016 Presidential Victory – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “2016 Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
One score and one day from now the dodo bird will wander off into isolated rumor and the lion will roar.
God bless America!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Doo doo bird would be more appropriate. Juvenile I know, but there it is
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obola seems to inspire juvenile behavior, somehow.
Now it couldn’t be “by example” could it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lion already roaring
LikeLike
Pending Trump Executive Order on OBAMA REGULATIONS:
No New Regulations will be implemented before my Administration has fully vetted them for Constitutionality and Congress has fully funded them for implementation and enforcement.
Under our America First policy, all Regulations must produce more economic benefit than the cost they impose.
LikeLiked by 7 people
UPDATE:
No New Regulations will be implemented before my Administration has fully vetted them for Constitutionality and Congress has fully funded them for implementation and enforcement under a BALANCED BUDGET.
The days of adding Deficits and Debt to fund further Regulation are over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even better every day. Lib/RINO Uniparty simultaneous head explosion. McCain Gang will have caniption fit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump social media update….
Total Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following: 39,398,538 – 9:30am – 12/30
That is an increase of one million since 12/20 – 10 days.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ah, but who’s counting?
LikeLiked by 1 person
U and I beez count in’! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the keenest and most levelheaded place on the internet and as such I value any opinions you might have about something that is troubling me.
Twitter personalities that talk about “branding” when they talk about themselves.
These same people often sell books and other merchandise, or are in the process of setting themselves up to do so.
Profiting is something I am not opposed to. but I suddenly had the epiphany that these “branding” people are in effect pimping themselves and view their followers as a customer base. Should this bother me? I am conflicted. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Every noble cause has it’s pimps. Look what happened to the Tea Party.
So you are not wrong to feel troubled. But then we have had conservatives for profit for as long as I can remember. Limbaugh, Levin, Savage, Coulter, Malkin etc, etc.
When ever there’s a bandwagon there are those ready to jump on it.
There is bound to be the next generation and they are starting to surface now. It is what it is. Shameless self promoters is what they are.
But don’t mind me I’m a miserable SOB.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Down South we have a name for them – “Carpetbaggers..”. And this is how we feel about them..
LikeLiked by 1 person
we need a few more Josey Wales round here!!!
(EPIC MOVIE BY THE WAY.)
LikeLike
Using the word carpetbaggers and posting Outlaw Josey Wales videos. It’s almost like my account was hacked🙂
LikeLike
I have noticed these hucksters trying to leach off of this site. They think they can hide behind anonymity. They can’t, but they will try.
LikeLike
Personally, i ignore anyone who uses the word “branding”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
One would hope that statement doesn’t apply to ranchers talking about their cattle. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does the TOS say? Nevermind, I forgot – JACK DORSEY – quite fond of pasta – and willingly allows porn smut free reign on his site, including necrophilia.
LikeLike
Cernovich & Mitchell were GREAT during the election…now they are low level, opportunistic creeps.
It happens.
LikeLike
Vacuous TROLLING = ZERO FACTS, Joe.
LikeLike
KMA.
LikeLike
from British PM:
LikeLiked by 6 people
They agreed with the resolution, but they didnt like tge co-author’s tone?
Smells like trying to cover one’s tracks.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Getting ready for the new administration. May has been criticized by people in her own party for denouncing Kerry’s speech. Just as we know it from the Republicans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it is uniparty everywhere! No one has guts to call it what it is! Except Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes
LikeLike
This is one I don’t get so somebody here should enlighten me. Isn’t the UK on the Security Council? Doesn’t that mean the UK has Veto power, too? If so, why didn’t the UK veto? What am I missing? HELP!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The SHAMING OF OBAMA continues!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! And it’s sweet to see. There is however, one thing we can thank Obama for. He got us so sick of Liberals, Democrats and Rhino’s that we voted in Trump. If it hadn’t been for O, we might have gotten another bush. At least he served some small purpose.
LikeLike
Obama and the others just don’t realize people around the world have seen the error of their ways and have repented and are taking a sharp right and those on the left are going the wrong way! The Left are regressive playing by YESTERDAY’S RULES. They’re still stuck in the 20th century and the Jim Crow days. They are also being exposed as the wicked criminals they are and all of this is part of the trap they laid for others they are now falling into. At the end of the road of destruction is SHAME before they fall into the PIT.
“They have prepared a net for my steps. My soul is bowed down. They dig a pit before me. They fall into the middle of it themselves.” [Psalms 57:6]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow I need to read that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! Love the “scolds” header. {snicker snicker}
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully she will give New Zealand a kick in the slats as well.
Believe me, there are alot of angry people here who had no idea our govt was supporting this resolution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because of the great people who post on this thread, sometimes I am able to come up with a good article. Thanks to all of you!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think he’s been itching to give Obama the gate/a bitch slap/heartburn/his comeppance and now he feels freer to come out like the other Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Putin is obviously part of the SILENT MAJORITY😀
Walking on EGGSHELLS around an abusive NARCISSIST tyrant called OBAMA…
Thank you Donald J. Trump for being the voice of the Silent Majority WHO IS NOW A VERY NOISY MAJORITY and apparently we are all around the WORLD!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even Putin was afraid of being called racist before Trump taught all of us , including Putin, that we are not racist, we are people with common sense. Its what I answer back when somebody gratuitously call me racist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was just wondering whether Sundance has had time to analyze the voting data
from the election to find out why the estimate of 73 million votes
for Trump came up 10 million short.
Not complaining, mind you. Just curious.
Was it a particular voter group that stayed home?
Was Clinton’s support underestimated?
Was it fraud?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump now holds the record for most Republican Votes in a Presidential Election.
He lost at least 2 Million Votes in CA,IL,NY because of lower Republican turnout due to overwhelming voter fraud – not an excuse – but it did affect the turnout – although it shouldn’t have. People have a tendency to give up if they see no chance at victory. I think this also affected turnout in many states which are overwhelming Republican because the MSM hammered home the meme that Trump had NO CHANCE. Now many people feel foolish and they should have turned out anyway. Spoke to a workmate who just returned from Ireland – he said the country is in shock – Paddy Powers paid off Hillary bettors early – and he said the odds going into the last weekend before the election were 33-1 against Trump becoming POTUS. HA HA HA HA HA HA. I am Irish – but sometimes we can be the stupid people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d say a substantial number of that 10 million is due to people who only know what is happening in the world through what the MSM tells them. Some bought the “Trump is literally Hitler” line and some who would have voted for Trump stayed home because they believed the polls and pundits who said Hillary would win easily.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, tell that to the Mormon Tabernacle choir member who just quit because of their Inauguration commitment and her belief in the Hitler meme…she should be excommunicated IMO. And the rest of them should,have come to TCH for news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has probably never got over fellow-LDS member Mitt’s failure to sink Trump’s candidacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right. She probably had a coffee/open house for Egg McMuffin!
LikeLike
I don’t know that Sundance would address it. He made the prediction and, while his numbers were off by 10 million, Trump still won. My guess is that Sundance will move on and focus on the future. People don’t often make a public display of why they were wrong.
LikeLike
He did discuss it
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/10/post-election-night-data-did-the-monster-vote-show-up/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe Sundance was wrong, and I do believe his data will prove out as spot-on. Be patient.
TrueTheVote & JumpVote have joined forces – HUGE data release coming – it takes time to consolidate the massive data gathered. I think, March-April, time-frame was said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now all we need is for someone with the power to order arrests to ACT on that data dump.
Throwing a bunch of assclowns into jail will make it harder for the Other Side to simply write it off as some tinfoil hat BS.
LikeLike
Sigh Sundance DIDN’T make a mistake. The Monster Vote was needed to neutralize the massive voter fraud that took place-illegals, swiping ballots multiple times, e-vote fraud, refugees. God’s grace won this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slight problem with your logic. The things you mention would have done nothing to decrease Trump’s vote total, and the question is why did his total not come out high enough. (They did enhance Hitlary’s total, but SD made no prediction on that that I am aware of.)
Only a flipped vote would decrease Trump’s total. There would have to be ten million flipped votes though, to explain away the discrepancy.
Now some claim the total was lowered by people feeling doomed and deciding not to bother; but those are people who didn’t vote, not “votes that should have been for Trump.” That may well explain the discrepancy, but it’s an explanation that has nothing to do with dishonesty in the election process.
LikeLike
I thought SD analyzed this shortly after the election. You might do a search for “monster vote” on this site and see what you find.
LikeLike
You are right. He did.
LikeLike
I think the only group we know for sure stayed home were the AA for H which insults O’s legacy and worth it’s weight in gold.
The monster vote largely based on all the newly registered Trump voters (passionates) during the primary and general added to the avg numbers from last two Presidential elections. We didn’t count on the original base not showing up , which could be partially from the fact the RNC were not our 100% friend (suppressing vote ). Hopefully the RNC database can be analyzed if regulars didn’t show up, or was there D fraud.
LikeLike
What are the guesses as to how much the Never Trumpers reduced PE Trump’s vote total? McMullin ended up with 725,902 votes that would have gone to PE Trump’s total.
From the numbers of vote cheating that we see in Detroit just imagine how much vote cheating there is over all. They were inflating Hillary’s numbers in Detroit but if that kind of blatant fraud happens I am sure that vote flipping is happening too.
The important thing is that he won!
LikeLike
Was Clinton’s support underestimated. LOOOOOOOOOOOL! No one showed up to her rallies and no one showed up to vote for her either. She only did well in the very bluest of states, she lost the entire Rust Belt!
Hillary Clinton’s fraud was exposed.
Trump actually had more votes, there was fraud by ILLEGAL ALIENS, or if you prefer NON RESIDENT ALIENS or NON RESIDENT FOREIGNERS.
The group that stayed home was what you who are obsessed with skin color would consider. The other groups that stayed home were the Bernie Sanders supporters that hate Hillary Clinton the war mongering war criminal.
But YES a whole lotta cheating went on and the State of Georgia caught Hillary’s people cheating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do they hate Russia? It is full of white people. It does not practice social justice. It is no longer communist. Case closed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They sure liked good old Uncle Joe though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
very wicked dude but a dead one. now dust in his grave
LikeLiked by 2 people
They still like Uncle Joe and his popularity is growing in Russia these days. As for Howie’s comment, he’s right except for the part about them not being communist. They still embrace Marxism but have changed what they call it. If you believe they have changed then I have a bridge in Brooklyn you’d probably buy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia is not Marxist. Changed? Of course they have changed. They have only had a free market for 25 years so have a way to go to catch up but they are working towards it. Saying that Russia is inherently Marxist is like saying that Germany is inherently Nazi, Japan is inherently imperialist or America is inherently racist. Nations move on from their mistakes and Russia has done that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, it’s not like saying Germany is inherently Nazi, etc. The majority of people in Russia never were communist. But those who control the country were and are. Most of the same people who run Russia today are those who were deep-seated communists before the Soviet Union ended. They still follow the same processes, just in a less public manner. They are more refined and subdued, allowing a little more freedom, but they are still the same as they were. They are like the Chinese who have found that a little capitalism is helpful for them. But politically they are still a tightly controlled system. Their lack of change has been written about by many who have left and moved to the west. I’ve had the privilege to meet a number of those people, some former government officials and others just everyday citizens. Every one of them say that it is still a Marxist system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew many Russians when I had a business in London and knew several people who did business in Russia and simply is not true.
That was over 25 years ago and most of the old communist establishment are either very old or dead. China is a different case altogether.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re going to have a bunch of us who agree and others who disagree on this one. I’ve known dozens of people from Russia who will absolutely swear that communism still controls the leadership of Russia. They have said many times that Russian leadership is just putting on the appearance of being something else, but deep down they are as communist as ever and still working toward a goal of world domination, just using more subtle methods. You say you knew people in London who did business in Russia. They may have a different opinion, but I’ll trust the opinion of those who didn’t just do business there, but were Russian citizens and lived there.
That said, I am not arguing, but I do believe we can agree to disagree. I would say that what applies here is to do as Ronald Reagan said and trust but verify. A lot of people here act like the Russian leadership is to be trusted without reservation and I just can’t accept that. Maybe if they prove themselves over a few generations they could be blindly trusted, but it’s been such a short time since they claimed to change and I believe it takes generations to show what a country really is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AAAAAAAND,
the Russians dont tolerate the ‘moslem mischief’.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s a big one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because Russia has put a halt to Hillary and Nato Generals corrupt Syrian operation.
And why wouldn’t she try it here? ISIS is here, why not use them? Greedy, power hungry, evil woman.
LikeLike
Part 2 and 3 for today. Some ties to trafficking of kids. Some sick people and culture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, to day is day 68 and it has two parts.
LikeLike
red guard and first order storm trooper seem communist inspired or act like radical progressive that hates anyone that don’t blind follow. heck the democrat idea of thought police is inspired by nazi/maozedong/totalitarians and are true fascist cult. they killed alot of people on behalf of radical leaders that preaches utopia like soros new world order but there’s probably some sinister twisted things just like pal-patine empire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far today democrats have called their computer fiasco the same as, The Pearl Harbor Attack, 911, and Watergate. The lunacy is Plus Ultra. This bullshit must be crushed. The hammer must come down. Bring on the Grand Juries on Jan. 21. All these criminals must be investigated and prosecuted for their crimes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Puh-lease! The only things that died from the computer fiasco are the Democrat Party and Hillary’s political career.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hehe. Invites went out last Friday. Mine ended up in the trash bin. Would have loved to have met the VP elect. BUT I will not support a bunch of never- Trumpers.
All I needed to see was that the little Neocon shill Kinzinger, on the welcoming committee, to know that this was a fundraiser for the same inept elites who sought to destroy OUR President and the real Republican Party.
Not only were they not helping in Illinois, they were actively engaging in sabotage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RINO….get him out. There may be some democrats in Trump districts to counter these Uniparty shills. Dunno.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should be. Central/Downstate Illinois is heavily republican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Boxing in Trump” is like trying to control a Tsunami. It won’t happen.
LikeLike
I am confused if Soros is not comparing Trump to Hitler –
Does that mean that he likes him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which mayor of which sanctuary city will help this guy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ted Cruz may be available.
LikeLike
Nineteen times…and this will be number 20.
At what point can we just say “you won’t stop, so here’s a bullet for your forehead?”
LikeLike
I hear your frustration, but rape is not punishable by death in any state, only by 20 to 30 years behind bars.
LikeLike
I wasn’t even addressing the rape, actually. Just the mere fact that this SOB is a 20 times repeat offender for crossing the border. Since we never seem to lock him up no matter how often he does it, apparently he’s perfectly happy to cross the border illegally another 200 times.
We’re basically just doing “Stop it, or I’ll say ‘stop it’ again” (to slightly paraphrase a Monty Python line) and at some point penalties need to escalate.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LMFAO — Can picture Obama’s face right now —
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t want to do that.
LikeLike
finally he says something! I sent him tweet this morning saying he needs to say something since obma is tying his hands on everything! I was frustrated with his obozo doing so many bad things to provoke trump and putin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see how this is tying Trump’s hands since many (if not all) of these things are reversible. A pen and a phone only gets you so far, and even sanctions made by the UN can be cut short when that infamous organization is defunded and disbanded.
This is why I don’t think Trump is particularly worried about it.
LikeLike
some are not reversible! Like the land grab (because of these crazy EPA), what he did at UN against Israel! and if congress votes on anything else he can not reverse! Now Paris they are going to have another UN meeting to vote to tie Trump’s hands to undo anything regarding Israel!
He tweeted! that is good !
LikeLike
I thought I heard somebody on FOX today say that the land grab was actually reversible. It may take an act of Congress. I don’t know.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
That should give media and Uniparty something to work with…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I was the kind of person who went to these things, this is the one I’d go to. Should be great. That org., Amer-i-can, sounds wonderful.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Warmongers are awarded Medals in Ukraine by human rights and war criminal President Poroshenko.
Yes, it’s our Senators of Insanity McCain and Graham getting a Medal from the man who personally directs the ethnic cleansing war against his own citizens in Donbass.
Poroshenko is responsible for the death of over 10,000 in just under three years.
McCain received the Medal of Liberty and Graham was awarded the Order of Yaroslav the Wise. Blood soaked from women and children killed by Ukies, paid by the US.
Sounds like a Peter Sellers or Monty Python movie.
http://izvestia.ru/news/655672
As always, when I bring up the topic of Donbass and the innocents killed, maimed, tortured and raped by Porky and his nazis, I attach the very good anthem video.
“My open hand now turned into a fist.”
It helps purify my mind about the scum Senators parading their hatred of good people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think I just … No words. 😭 love their heart, courage, and stubborness of the people of Donbass. Never give up!
~Retribution is the Lord’s promise; Vengeance is His alone; it’s coming, Graham, McCain, Poroshenko, CF, CGI, Clintons’, Guistra ilk. I will pray for Donbass and God’s sweet mercy! In Jesus Name, Amen!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Problem is he’s taking it down the street.
Obama needs the speed shuttle out of town, out of America.
Put him on a plane to Kenya or Indonesia, home again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. Obama may find life in the US too uncomfortable and so might Mr. $0r0$ and the Clinton$…..in the very near future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since Soros is a naturalized citizen, under federal law, he can be stripped of his citizenship and deported. ICE has done it in the past for a person to have found to be a NAZI or a Communist. Soros is both.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama isn’t going anywhere and we can expect him to be in the center of the resistance to Trump’s administration the entire time Trump is in office. He’s way too high up in the ruling class to be going anywhere. He and Paul Ryan and the rest of the Democrats and GOPe will be working overtime to hurt what Trump is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
we wish!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
it’s hilarious
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get out the nets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s started.
BBC Breaking News: US President elect Donald Trump praises ‘smart’ Vladimir Putin amid row over hacking and diplomat expulsions.
Media are so predictable, very funny
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m having so much fun! Trump plays these fools, again, and again, and again, and again….
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s great fun. Who would have thought politics could be so much fun
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama is beyond stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And his followers are even beyond his level of stupid.
LikeLike
Wrong. Obama is anything but stupid. He’s evil and foolish, but not stupid. Everything he does follows his plan to do damage to America. What we’re seeing right now is his ego getting a bit in the way because he thought he’d made lasting changes to America and he’s angry that much of his work may be overturned so he’s doing foolish things right now. But he’s not stupid. He’s consistently succeeded at doing more and more damage to America. If he were stupid he would at least make a mistake in America’s favor once in a while, but he doesn’t. He has consistently done damage to our nation and doesn’t do the kinds of things a stupid person would do. He is far too calculating to be considered stupid.
LikeLike
He may be smart, but he is still stupid if he thinks all this last minute crap is going to slow Donald down. He is stupid if he thinks his agenda was good for America. He is stupid because smart people are successful and stupid people tear things down. So, in my book, he is STUPID.
LikeLiked by 1 person
waiting on them to explode! Perfect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe Putin or Russia is a friend of the US, nor should we expect them to be. Putin and Russia are looking out for their best interests just as any sovereign nation should. But I don’t believe they are the boogie man that the neo-cons want us to believe they are. Russia sees the US as economic competitors and global meddlers and they are correct on both counts. But that doesn’t mean there has to be an overarching acrimonious relationship. There is common ground where we can work together for the betterment of both nations – not the least of which is the still to be fully engaged war against Islamic imperialist terror and the global cabal the abets it. Putin and Russia want to remain a sovereign nation and therein lies the common ground that Trump and Putin can work with each other.
LikeLiked by 4 people
at least like you said putin is looking out for his country! Who is looking out for us? Our idiot leaders are destroying this freedom loving nation and putin comes out better than obama!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russia could be as much a friend as any other nation. Including those that we now call friends such Britain, Israel or Saudi Arabia. All nations should ultimately look after their own first. America, Europe and most of the Western world have gone down the globalist self destruction rout. Hopefully we are about to change that. Socially we have more in common with Russia than the EU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We definitely have more in common with Russia than Saudi Arabia. Russian allows women to drive. Russia does not support FGM. Russia does not expect their women to wear sacks that cover their whole body. Etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Russia is a Christian country.
People who still think of Russia as Marxist or communist seem to conveniently forget that fact.
The EU is a secular society for the most part. Putin himself professes to be a devout Christian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read your comments earlier claiming that Russia’s leadership was no longer communist and not only do I think those who have replied to you are right, I think it’s naive, at the least, to say they can be trusted. But what stopped me in my tracks was when I read you had written that Russia is a Christian country. No it isn’t. The Bible is very clear that just because someone says they are a Christian does not mean they are. In fact, Jesus warned that on judgment day many would try to claim to be Christians and he’d tell them they were not and that he never knew them. He said the way to heaven was narrow and few would find it. That’s why the Bible says people who claim to be Christian need to examine themselves carefully to make sure their faith is legitimate. Just because someone says they’re something doesn’t make it so. Accepting Putin’s word that he’s a Christian is no different, then, than accepting the Obama said he was a Christian. And Obama’s life proves very clearly he’s not. I also don’t see any real proof Putin is Christian.
I’ve been a silent reader here until recently and I’ve always enjoyed your comments and agreed with most of them, but the things you say about Russia make me feel that you’re way too trusting. I go along with someone who replied to you upthread and said we need to be like Reagan said and trust but verify.
LikeLike
I don’t think the word “trusting” can be applied here to Russia or the US. That doesn’t mean we can’t have friendly realtions, a good trade balance, and develope some measure of trust in the future. Donald is no fool. He won’t let Putin get away with any monkey business that isn’t in America’s best interest, He also will respect the Russian people and promote goodwill between our two Nations.
LikeLike
I believe that the Russian Federation, as the Soviet Union before it, has the “state religion” of the Russian Orthodox Church. I think that Vladimir Putin is a member of this church.
I think it is also important to remember that Mr. Putin was a member of the Soviet KGB. The KGB roots run very deep in him.
I am assuming that President-Elect Donald Trump understands that Putin can never really be a “buddy”. Perhaps the best that can be hoped for is that a once-again strong United States of America under President Donald Trump will regard Putin and Russia in light of what my late mother used to call, “Friendly but distant”.
LikeLike
We’d be foolish to believe the lie we’ve been told that Saudi Arabia is our friend. They are not Jordan, who are an ally and have proved it. Saudi Arabia only wants our money for their oil and our military to fight their wars. Their ties to the Bush family and the fact that they paid for Obama’s Harvard law school education should be warning signs enough for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Putin will not retaliate in kind – and invites them to a party! This is huge.. Putin and his Ambassadors interjecting into the now international “discourse” that has been brought on by Zero himself. Russia is playing chess against Zero and his uniparty. Emperor Zero has no clothes – and the whole world now openly knows it! Zero and the uniparty inadvertently are bringing the world together – but not how they expected!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great insight, Texian. Thx!
LikeLike
The left truly does practice the old idea that if you tell a lie often enough people will believe it.
LikeLike
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
too awesome!
LikeLike
I am not a twitterer. What does “pinned” mean?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s permanently at the top of the column of Tweets on his page.
LikeLike
Thanks Bull
LikeLike
Thanks for asking. I didn’t know either. 🙂
LikeLike
i hate reading Rolling stones! But when it says something stinks here …..LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
20 days, 20 hours, 20 minutes until the end of Oligula’s Reign of Error.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is worth watching: Brooke Goldstein absolutely takes Larry Korb apart and frames the Israel-Palestine issue perfectly!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Korb is part of the problem. Uniparty shill to the core.
LikeLike
He was reduced to mincemeat in the above exchange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sundance started a new thread on trump’s epic reply!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Going there now.
LikeLike
Yes!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
bernie sanders is fear mongering saying on facebook trump will help ryan kill medicare/social security. the same with salon/few others media
LikeLike
LikeLike
Too much work ahead to do the party right. Trump cuts it short.
Party when Hillary is in jail, and Soros takes a dive off the back of a Russian helicopter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No parachute.
LikeLike
And an anvil. Above him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perspective by Paul Joseph Watson!
LikeLike
When Joeseph Paul Watson speaks, you are sure to get an earful of COMMON SENSE.
LikeLike
I didn’t know this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Bannon: ‘Hobbits and Deplorables Had a Great Run in 2016,’ but It’s Only ‘Top of the First Inning’
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2016/12/30/bannon-hobbits-deplorables-great-run-2016-top-first-inning/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“A Furious Vladimer Putin announcing sactions of his own”
Seriously, that is annoying!
LikeLike
They will soon get to the begging phase. They will beg you to need them when it becomes apparent you need them like a hole in your head.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you want to understand how Uniparty works, this investigator is putting the pieces together for a big chunk of it. I have been posting his daily videos, so if you have the interest to know the ‘how does it all work to make money’ it is all there. Uniparty is not a utopian movement, it is a criminal syndicate with utopia fools as fronts. (anyone actually think Soros and Hillary care about unicorns?). And who is pulling Obama’s strings, and how much does he know?
No doubt Trump knows all of this. This world is full of vile creatures.
LikeLike
I started watching these a couple of days ago when someone, probably you, posted about them. Interesting, but I cannot understand why this guy still thinks Obama and Bill are innocent of involvement. He has it all as Hillary…he is a democrat I guess…but in some way sounds naive about politics. Yet, he is connecting some dots. I only started on day 65 and I guess all of his early videos have disappeared? What did he have on the child theft stuff; he talks about it briefly, but no details. Can you fill us in on the earlier videos? Thanks…watched day 67 yesterday; will watch these later tonight!
LikeLike
Israelis answer back to secretary of state Kerry (Length 2:28 min)
Israeli makes a good point about Kerry and Obama’s fake concern for “Palestinians” and shows the poor Palestinian children starving in SYRIA picking through garbage to find something to eat, Syria, where Obama is causing all that war, yet feels so strongly to help Palestinians in Israel and then the video shows the contrast of bad conditions for Syria with how it is to live inside of Israel and Palestinians at the nice clubs and restaurants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How dare you to bring truth to PC. PC is correct because it defined itself as correct, it is the in the PC Dictionary of political correctness, just look it up!/s
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you wonder why Trump won with a resounding victory.
New Jersey Public School Teaching Islam Since School Year Started!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/new-jersey-public-school-teaching-islam-since-school-year-started/
LikeLike
Remember Khan from the D convention? And the onslaught that ensued? Terry McAulliffe is encouraging him to run for some seat or another in VA… well lookee here!
Raising money for CAIR!!!!!!!!!
PE Trump right again.
LikeLike
Not really a surprise. If memory serves me correctly, he was their attorney at one point, maybe still is.
LikeLike
The important thing to remember about Obama is that he loathes America, hates capitalism and wants to be head of a powerful UN. It might have worked if Hillary had won as he expected, but now it is Game Over. All that is left for him to do is act out his infantile narcissism temper tantrum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wants to be World Climate Czar with the power to rule people on a word wide level.
LikeLike
Another reason to defund the UN and move it out of our country.
LikeLike
When speculating about ‘the who did what hacking,’ it should be noted that the prime suspect should be the political entity with the most to gain from a hillary defeat.
Not Russia…….not either side of the uniparty……….
It would be those that have suffered the worst losses in recent history……..
the moderate democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did not take time to read the recent thread posts, but at current time, Kimberly G. Is on for Hannity tonight, and it seems the NY Slime is reporting DHS employees and contractors have been taking millions of dollars in bribes to allow drugs and immigrants to cross the border.
Did we know this?
LikeLike